Declan Jacob and Devlan Joe Sparks, stillborn infants of Marsha Gail Sparks, passed away November 27, 2019 at Baptist Health Richmond. Survivors in addition to their mother include their grandparents James Boyd and Cathey Sparks of Irvine; and aunts, Tiffany Canter of Irvine, Crystal (Chad) Brothers of Crittenden.

A memorial visitation was held Friday, December 13 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Angela Jean Alcorn, age 45, of Mountain Crest in Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born June 21, 1974 in Dayton, Ohio to Lois Jean Lay Estes and the late Roger Tussey. She was a homemaker and lived in Estill County for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Sherman Alcorn, of Irvine; her Mother, Lois Jean Lay Estes, of Ohio; three daughters, Ashley Alcorn, of Irvine, Cortney Alcorn, of Irvine and Tiffany Alcorn, of Florida; a son, Jeramie Alcorn, of Irvine; a brother, Jeremy Tussey, of Ohio and eight grandchildren.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Rhonda Dell Tipton, age 66, of Battlefield Memorial Highway in Berea, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born August 3, 1953 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Blondell Richardson and Betty Neal (Bill) Day. She was a former employee of Daniel, Marrow & Nicol and was a member of the Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Paul Edward Tipton; two sisters, Camera Wiseman, of Ravenna and Andrea Abney, Irvine along with several nieces and nephews and two honorary grandchildren, Taylor and Hannah Seals.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Richardson.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, December 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Grey Cemetery.

Trey Wiseman, Hank Wiseman, Stevie Tipton, Russell Seals, Wesley Ballard and Robbie Powell served as pallbearers.