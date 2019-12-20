Annual Community Christmas Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church invites everyone to the Annual Community Christmas Dinner on December 21st at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.

Christmas Dinner at Legion

On Dec. 25, the American Legion Post 79 will be serving Christmas dinner for all veterans and their families. The dinner will be at 2 p.m.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

Kiwanis Club to visit Nursing Home

The Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club will attend the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center’s Christmas Party in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 19. Members will sing Christmas carols and songs with the patients. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with Kiwanis that has 97 years of service to our community. New members are welcome. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

New Year’s Eve at the Legion

There will be a New Year’s Eve party with an in-house DJ at American Legion Post 79 on Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. to midnight. The party is free of charge. Safe transportation will be provided to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Roaring 20s Tickets

Tickets are available now through Dec. 19 for the Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party at Churchill’s in Berea on Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include a live DJ, music, dancing, cash bar, refreshments, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds to go to Hospice Care Plus. Reserve tickets at hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.

Toys for Estill Children

Signups for Toys for Estill County Kids will begin on November 18, 2019, and run through December 20, 2019, at Webb’s Rental, 721 River Drive. Hours for signups are: Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 606-614-5592 with any questions. Those signing up must have legal guardianship of the children, proof of residency, and a utility bill in their name and current address.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be placed in Price Less, Save A Lot and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049