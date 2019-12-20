Christmas Play

Pine Hill Baptist Church will be having a Christmas play December 21, at 6 p.m. The play is called The Definition of Christmas. Everyone is welcome.

Christmas Cantata

You are invited to the Providence Baptist Church at 1115 Winston Road, Irvine on December 22 at 11 a.m. as they present their Christmas Cantata “Sing Gloria.” Come join us as we celebrate a journey to Advent. Everyone is welcome.

Christmas Play & Candlelight Service

The Mt. Carmel Christian Church will have their children’s Christmas play on Sun., Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be Tues., Dec. 24, at 5 p.m.