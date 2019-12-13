Russell Morris Isaacs, age 73, of Steveland Court in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born September 29, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Leonard and Bethel Richardson Isaacs. He was a retired farmer and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sue Rawlins Isaacs, one daughter, Kristy Lynn Carroll of Lexington, one brother, Harold Isaacs of Estill Co., and six grandchildren: Bryan, Ben, Brock, Bryce and Jace Carroll and Keaton Henry.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonia Ann Henry, six siblings; Marcella Doty, Bobbie Jean Harrison, Annette Coyle, Louella Rose, Arlene Worrell and Jerry Isaacs.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 4, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was at the Henry Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Keaton Henry, Landon Coomer, Luke Wilkinson, Caden Stewart, Taylor Stewart and Bryce Carroll. Honorary Pallbearers were Jace Carroll and Ridge Wilkinson.

Beulah Ladd, age 83, of East Point Drive in Lexington, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. She was born October 29, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Hazel Isaacs Murphy. She was a retired employee of the Fountain Circle Care & Rehabilitation Center and a member of the Northside Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Richard Eugene Ladd; two daughters: Teresa Carty of Paris and Sherry Stone of Winchester; one son: Keith Boozer of Winchester; four sisters: Ima Ward of Virginia; Mary Wilcox of Louisville; Margie Barker of Lancaster, Midge Miller of Irvine; two brothers: Everett Murphy of Richmond and Tony Murphy of Ravenna; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four siblings; Edra Eckler, Eula Gardner, Bonnie Murphy and Donald Murphy.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, December 5, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Todd Blevins. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Andrew Stone, Elijah Stone, Brenden Boozer, Shayne Gallaher, Tony Murphy and Everett Murphy.

Walter Floyd Neal, age 84, of Pineway Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. He was born December 28, 1934 in Estill County to the late Jimmy and Lucy Powell Neal. He was retired from the Estill County Board of Education and was a member of the White Oak Church of God. He lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Shuler Neal; two daughters: Sharon Kay Hunt of Estill County and Susan Faye Floyd of Estill County; one son: Kenneth Floyd (Carolyn) Neal of Estill County; one sister Yvonne Draggoo of Estill County; four brothers: Fairley Neal of Estill County; Jack Neal of Estill County; Doug Neal of Estill County; Robert Neal of Powell County; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes Muncie Neal; two sons-in-laws, Larry Floyd and John Hunt; three sisters, and one brother.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 7, at 2 p.m. at the White Oak Church of God by Bro. Glendon Woosley. Burial followed in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Floyd, Travis Neal, John Hunt, Charlie Brown, Joey Arvin, and Tim Banks.

Honorary Pallbearers were Amanda Arvin, Makayla Floyd, Tristen Arvin, Cody Floyd, Ashley Flynn, Courtney Watson, Chris Withrow, Woody Dixon and Jerry Dixon.

Luetta Marie Smyth Wilson, age 85, of Richmond Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 30, 1934 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Donnelly and Bertha Samples Smyth. She was a homemaker and attended the Irvine United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Samuel Todd Wilson; one son: Bradley Todd (Rita) Wilson, of Irvine; two sisters: Eula Stanford of Illinois, and Audrey Merritt of Mississippi; three brothers: Bill (Zana) Smyth of Clay City, Hobert Smyth of Indiana, and Jack (Joyce) Smyth of Illinois; four grandchildren: Bryson Todd (Kelli) Reese, Courtney (Ryan) Barnes, Julia Harrison and Morgan (Sam) Kirby; five great-grandchildren: Cassie Kirby, Lillie Kirby, Ava Barnes, Bailey Reese and Reese Harrison, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Vanessa Diane Hall, three brothers: Ottis, Cecil and Earnest Smyth and one great-grandchild, Kellen Sizemore.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 11, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. John Anderson. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Bryson Reese, Ryan Barnes, Sam Kirby, Joe Wilson, John Mark Wilson and Skip Johnson.

James Harvey Puckett, age 85, of Puckett Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born August 5, 1934 in Estill County and was the son of the late William Henry and Irene Clem Puckett. He was a retired employee of the Fayette County Board of Education and had lived in Fayette County most of his life. He is survived by two sons, James Michael Puckett of Garrett County, and Bobby Dean Puckett of Florida; one sister, Leona Puckett, of Montgomery County; two grandchildren, Jennifer Botkins and Christopher Puckett, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two siblings; Lorraine Miller and Orville Puckett.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, December 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ron Cook. Burial was at the Puckett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeff Puckett, Chase McKinney, Ray Embs, Rick Miller, Brian Reynolds and Joseph Marwil. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Puckett and Lucas Puckett.

Floyd Walling, age 85, of Garrett Avenue in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born October 20, 1934 in Irvine and was the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Hal Walling. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired employee of B&R Petroleum in Greenville, SC. He was a member of the Philpot Chapel Baptist Church in East Bernstadt and attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine for the past 20 years. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed fishing, before he retired.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Christine McIntosh Walling, his son, Floyd Bradley Walling of East Bernstadt, his step-son: Max Eugene Newton of Travelers Rest, SC, eight grandchildren: Natasha Irvin, Cami Jo Watkins, Tymothy O. Jarvis, Jr., all of East Bernstadt, and Lindsey Barnett, Allen Newton, Crystal Newton, Shannon Smith and Brian Laws, all of Greenville, SC; 14 great grandchildren: Devin Irvin, Makinzey Irvine, Nicholas Watkins, Abbigal Watkins, Camden Watkins, Peyton Jarvis, Scarlett Newton, Olive Newton, Ivy Lynn Newton, Madison Newton, Evan Crook, Emili Smith, Kameron Barnett and Kaleb Barnett; and his little dog, “Poochie.”

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Faye Jarvis, one step-son, Roger Larry Newton, three sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 8 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Todd Blevins. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary McIntosh, William Harrod Puckett, Randy McIntosh, Greg McClellan, Elijah McIntosh and David Glen McIntosh.