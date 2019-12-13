American Legion Soup Bean Supper

American Legion State Commander Jerry McKinney will be at American Legion Post 79 on Dec. 15 at noon. There will be a soup bean and cornbread lunch, free for members and their spouses.

Annual Community Christmas Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church invites everyone to the Annual Community Christmas Dinner on December 21st at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.

Chemical Stockpile Meeting

A Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information call the Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944 E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com.

Coat and Toy Drive for Children

Cash Express is sponsoring their 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for children. They will be accepting toys, coats, washable shoes, clothing, and non-perishable food items in many drop-off locations in the area. All donations must be received by December 15 in order to have them delivered by Christmas. Call 606-723-0161 for more information.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

Holiday Card and Gift Tag Workshop

Join us at the Estill County Extension Office on Tuesday, December 17 at 6 p.m. for a Holiday Card and Gift Tag Workshop. Each participant will make four cards and six gift tags. This class is for age 10 an up and will cost $8 (for supplies). Please stop by the Extension Office, 76 Golden Court, Irvine, to sign up and prepay no later than Friday, December 13. If you have any questions, please call the Estill County Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

How to Take GED for Free

Save $120, earn your GED, and enroll in college. Anyone who completes their financial aid and a college admissions application with our college counselor may be eligible for free GED test vouchers worth $120. Contact Estill County Adult Education Skills U for more information and an appointment at 606-723-7323. Participants that receive a score of 150 or higher on their GED pretests are eligible for a free voucher per section. Those who score 145-149 will receive $15 toward each section. This offer is good until December 20, 2019.

GED Testing Dates

Official GED testing date for Estill County will be December 14, 2019.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

KidShop

Kids love to give gifts! KidShop, at South Irvine Baptist Church, on December 14, is where you can take kids to pick out a gift for their caregivers. We will help them wrap their choice to take home and put under their tree. There will also be an ornament station. There will be chips and sandwiches for everyone. Everyone is invited to come and participate. You can come anytime between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Everything is free! If you have questions call (606) 723-8298.

New Year Celebration

The American Legion Post 79 will be hosting a New Year Celebration with a DJ. The doors will be open to all members at no cost. Legion officers will be providing safe transportation for attendees of the party.

Options in Health Care

Kentucky River Foothills offers assistance for local residents in understanding their options for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or health care law. Open Enrollment is November 1- December 15. Health Benefit Assisters can answer questions about health insurance options and will help guide residents through the enrollment process. For a listing of events that a Health Benefit Assister will be at please go to Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. Facebook page. For questions contact Shelly Howard at 859-986-8350 for showard@foothillscap.org.

Reception for McGillis

The public is invited to attend one of the public retirement receptions to honor Hospice Care Plus CEO Gail McGillis’s 26 years of service to the community on Wed., Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, or Tues., Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hospice Care Plus office in Berea. At Mrs. McGillis’s request, guests are encouraged to donate to Hospice Care Plus in her honor in lieu of gifts. For information, call Chasity at 859-986-1500.

Roaring 20s Tickets

Tickets are available now through Dec. 19 for the Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party at Churchill’s in Berea on Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include a live DJ, music, dancing, cash bar, refreshments, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds to go to Hospice Care Plus. Reserve tickets at hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.

Toys for Estill Children

Signups for Toys for Estill County Kids will begin on November 18, 2019, and run through December 20, 2019, at Webb’s Rental, 721 River Drive. Hours for signups are: Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 606-614-5592 with any questions. Those signing up must have legal guardianship of the children, proof of residency, and a utility bill in their name and current address.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be placed in Price Less, Save A Lot and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to ring bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049