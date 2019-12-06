Christopher Chad Neal, 28, of 2755 Millers Creek Rd., was indicted by the Estill County Grand Jury on November 22, 2019 on seven counts.

According to the indictment, Neal, who was formerly the captain of the Irvine Fire Department, is charged with first degree wanton endangerment for brandishing a loaded firearm at Logan Beckler without justifiable cause. Neal was also charged with third degree terroristic threatening for threatening Logan Beckler. These counts allegedly took place in March of 2019.

Furthermore, Neal was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more, but less than $10,000. He is accused of knowingly and unlawfully taking a set of emergency lights intended for vehicles belonging to the City of Irvine and selling them to a separate individual without the authorization of the city. These offenses allegedly happened between December 1, 2017, and January 31st, 2018.

Neal was also charged with theft by deception, including cold checks under $500, for knowingly creating a false impression, after allegedly obtaining a vehicle that was meant for the Irvine Fire Department and using it as his own personal vehicle. Those charges are thought to have happened between January 1st and January 31st, 2019.

Neal was charged with official misconduct, first degree, for violating a rule or regulation relating to his office as a public servant during January, 2019.

And finally, Neal is charged with theft by deception, including cold checks, over $500 but under $10,000, by creating a false impression, including false impressions as to intention, after creating a bank account for the Junior Irvine Fire Department, and allegedly using the money for himself.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on Monday, Nov. 25, Neal turned himself in at Three Forks Regional Jail. He was released shortly thereafter on bond.