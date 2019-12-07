Helen R. Hawkins, 100, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Born October 16, 1919 in Estill County to the late Stephen and Pearl Hawkins, she was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of Wisemantown United Methodist Church.

Surviving are eight nieces: Carolyn Bowen, Vivian Thacker, Connie Popp, Sandra Calmes, Linda Woolery, Anna Waite, Debbie Gregory, Jeannie Derenge, and one nephew Stephen Hawkins. She is also survived by several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were three brothers: Lee, Marvin and Raymond Hawkins, and two sisters: Ethel Lillian and Nannie Mae Hawkins.

Services were on November 30, 2019 at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Bob Casey with burial following in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darren Dunaway, James White, Chad Hall, John Hall, Kevin Woolery and Alex Perkins.

Anna Leora Johnson Smith, age 82, a resident of Cambridge Place in Lexington, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, following a long illness. She was born February 22, 1937 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hubert G. and Edna Evelyn Estes Johnson. She was a former employee of the Newport Nazarene Church and Baldwin Piano Company. She is survived by her husband, Russell Ralph Smith, Sr.; her daughter, Vicki Lynn Smith Johnson, of Lexington; two sons, Russell Ralph Smith, Jr., of Winchester and Eddie Dwayne Smith, of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters, Faye Stewart, of Ravenna and Nancy Teegarden, of Butler; three brothers, Virgil Johnson, of Bellevue, James Johnson, of Furnace and Dallas Johnson, of Beattyville; her brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Highley, of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Eric Smith, four sisters; Sue Abney, Beulah Mays, Zelma Rogers, Phyllis Shouse and a brother, Floyd Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Donnie Watson. Burial will be at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cobb Hill Cemetery Fund or A Chance to Dance 305 Cedar Street Lexington, KY 40508.

Russell Smith, Jr., Eddie Smith, Eric Smith, Taylor Johnson, Jonathan Smith and Anthony Smith served as pallbearers.

Earl Douglas Riddell, age 78, of Stacy Lane in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the St. Joseph East Hospital. He was born August 20, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of Sarah Angeline Perry Riddell and the late Elmer Riddell. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Wagersville Community Pentecostal Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Evelyn Marie Baker Riddell; his daughter, Doris Ann Riddell, of Lexington; two sons, Earl Douglas (Mary) Riddell, Jr., and Keith Riddell, both of Lexington; two step-children, Kimberly Jo (Jamie) Riddell and David (Gwen) Hager, both of Irvine; his sister: Laura Faye Johnson, of Nicholasville; three brothers, Tony Riddell, Roger Riddell and

James Benny Riddell, all of Nicholasville; seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two children; Mary Earlise Riddell and Kirt Douglas Riddell, his sister; Doris Marie Riddell, four brothers; David Wayne, Elmer Jr., Danny Dale and Bobby Joe Riddell, and a great grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Frankie Sparks and Bro. Phillip Smith. Burial was at the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Marshall Riddell, Tom Riddell, Brad Riddell, Ricky Hardy, Wesley Johnson and Benji Riddell.

Gladys Davis, age 69, of Brookstown Road in Richmond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home following a short illness. She was born December 14, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ola Mae Sparks White. She was a retired employee of the UK College of Pharmacy and a member of the Red House Holiness Church. She had lived in Madison County most of her life. She is survived by her husband, John Evans Davis; her daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Rose, of Madison Co.; her son, Kurt (Susan) Davis, of Madison Co.; three sisters, Joyce (Harold) Edmonson, Teresa Smith and Rosalie White, all of Estill Co.; five grandchildren, Austin Davis, Cameron Davis, Stuart Rose, Andrew (Victoria) Rose and Elisabeth Rose along with two great-grandchildren, Liam and Olivia Davis.

She was preceded in death by seven sisters; Margie Stanley, Marzella White, Roberta Sparks, Sharon White, Wilma Jean Sparks, Betty Jo White and Elizabeth White.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elvie Evans. Burial was at the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Austin Davis, Camron Davis, Stuart Rose, Andrew Rose, Shannon Edmonson and George Hall.

Carole Joyce Hunt Arthur, age 79, of Cow Creek Road in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home following a long illness. She was born August 3, 1940 in Estill County to the late Elmer and Roberta Combs Hunt. She was a homemaker and a member of the River Drive Christian Church. She lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, Cornelius Arthur, one daughter, Rebecca Carole Arthur of Louisville; one brother, Harold Hunt of Estill County; and one grandchild, Kenzie Brantle. She was preceded in death by two sisters; Berthalou Elkins and Sue Ann Henderson.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Donnie Watson. Burial followed in the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dwight Puckett, Roger Walters, Rick Arthur, Bill Arthur, Anthony Carpenter, and Danny Lynch.

Homer Dwayne Goosey, age 58, of Tipton Ridge Road in Ravenna, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home. He was born July 8, 1961 in Estill County and was the son of Mary Charles Goosey Richardson and the late Homer Goosey. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include four sisters: Teresa Sparks of Estill Co., Marcia (Howard) Hoover of Estill Co., Kim (Dayton) McKinney of Grant Co., and

Ellen (Todd) Reece of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jeramy Goosey and his brother, Stevie Goosey.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, December 3 at the Goosey & Richardson Cemetery by Bro. Delvin Reece. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Kenneth Mink, Larry Hamm, Zach Goosey, Dayton McKinney, Jeremy Dixon, Steve Goosey, Jr., Jeff Isaacs and Ronnie Webb.

Gilbert “Cowboy” McIntosh Jr. died Saturday, November 30th. He was a native of Estill County; he lived in Ohio and for many years in Florida, but called Kentucky home. He was the son of the late Alice and Gilbert McIntosh, Sr.

Cowboy was a proud sailor in the US Navy, serving on the USS Randolph, USS Independence, and on the first crew to sail the USS Kitty Hawk. He had many jobs through the years. He ran a doughnut shop, several dry cleaners, many restaurants, including Cowboy’s in Ravenna with his brother Ferrell. He loved working on old cars and trucks with his buddies Larry and Dougie. It was his favorite thing to do. He also worked for Jimison Steel and worked on a horse farm with his friend Ms. Jane, before retiring and returning to Kentucky. Although he never slowed down, he had a lot more time to yardsale and enjoy his beloved Bluegrass music.

He is survived by two daughters Debbie (Mike) Moran, and Kelly (Tony) Barnett, his best friend Sam Tipton, and his cousin who can do anything—Jackie Macy; his brother Theodore, and sisters Nancy, Judy, and Faye.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Jerry and Ferrell; and sisters Bertha, Joan, and Winnie Mae; as well as his longtime friend Red Williams.

We want to thank the staff at Cambridge Place for the love and care of Daddy, and the friendship and support for Debbie and Mike.

Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4th at 2 p.m. at the Lewis Funeral Home. Family may call from 12 to 1 p.m., friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.