Karen S. Alcorn, 72, of Corydon, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Indian Creek Healthcare Center in Corydon. She was born November 26, 1946, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to the late William and Mae McQueen Willis. She was a retired custodian at Corydon Central High School and attended Lincoln Hills Christian Church in Corydon.

She was preceded in death her husband, Mitchell Alcorn, Sr.; her parents; her step mother, Nancy Willis; and her brother, David “Dank” Willis.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Mitchell Alcorn (Lona) of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Mitchell Alcorn, Jr. (Missy) of Corydon, and Russell Lynn Alcorn (Mary Ann) of Corydon; her daughters, Beverly Regina Beckwith (David) of Middletown, Ohio, Bertie Mae Faulkner of Corydon, and Pearlene Alcorn of Corydon; her brother, William “Bill” Willis of Ohio; her grandchildren, Lindsey, Jay, Michael, Randi, Rusti, Brittany, Katie Jo, Wade, Kristen and Jarrett; and her great grandchildren, Libby, Cheyenne, Everly & Caleb.

There was a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Alcorn Cemetery near Irvine, Kentucky.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Lincoln Hills Christian Church.

Justin Dale Carson, age 34, of High Street in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 8, 1985 in Modesto, California and was the son of Tommy Eugene Carson, II and the late Connie Joleen Winnard Childers. He was an employee of Pre Stress Industries and a United States Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

Survivors in addition to his father include his wife, Kenra Jane Henry Carson; his grandmother, Linda Henry, of Michigan; a daughter, Alexis Cheyanne Nicole Carson still at home; four sons, Kyle Sebastin Carson, of California, Brayden Tyler Carson, Austin Chase Carson and Kayden Jayce Carson all at home; his step-father, James W. Childers, of Jackson Co.; two sisters, Jamie Nicole Childers, of Clark Co. and

Jessica Ann Childers, of Bath Co.; four brothers, Tommy Eugene Carson, III, of Estill Co., Joseph Steven Carson, of Estill Co., Travis Lee Carson, of Estill Co. and Zachary Allen Carson, of Nicholas Co.; two step-brothers, Timothy James Childers, of Indiana and Ryan Childers, of Michigan; his in-laws, Karen Harrison and Roger Harrison, of Estill Co.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Carson Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Davidson, Bill Davidson, Travis Carson, Tommy Carson, Joe Carson and Zack Carson.

Viola French, age 100 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Viola was born in Irvine, Kentucky on January 9, 1919 to Allen Garrett and Annie (Rice) Garrett. On April 2, 1947, she married Gustion French, who preceded her in death in 1977. Viola was a teacher for 43 years, with the last 31 years in Fairfield City Schools. She was a devoted member of Laurel Avenue Church of Christ for 68 years and, prior to that, Station Camp Christian Church in Irvine, KY. Sharp-minded and resilient, Viola lived independently until the final months of her life. The beloved matriarch of her family, Viola’s death is mourned by multiple generations who will remember her wisdom, selflessness and grace.

Viola is survived by two children, Gary French and Marilyn (Bill) Harbron; two grandchildren, Carrie (Brendt) Bowen and Jayna (Dan) Schumacher; and five great grandchildren, Sam, Katie, Max, Rory, and Adalina. Viola was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Garrett.

Funeral service was held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, November 25, 2019 with Ministers Charles Anderson and Scott Beauchamp officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

Gladys Davis, age 69, of Brookstown Road in Richmond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home following a short illness. She was born December 14, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ola Mae Sparks White. She was a retired employee of the UK College of Pharmacy and a member of the Red House Holiness Church. She had lived in Madison County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, John Evans Davis; her daughter, Jennifer (Daniel) Rose, of Madison Co.; her son, Kurt (Susan) Davis, of Madison Co.; three sisters, Joyce (Harold) Edmonson, Teresa Smith and Rosalie White, all of Estill Co.; five grandchildren, Austin Davis, Cameron Davis, Stuart Rose, Andrew (Victoria) Rose and Elisabeth Rose along with two great-grandchildren, Liam and Olivia Davis.

She was preceded in death by seven sisters; Margie Stanley, Marzella White, Roberta Sparks, Sharon White, Wilma Jean Sparks, Betty Jo White and Elizabeth White.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elvie Evans. Burial was at the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Devella Smith, age 81, of McKee Manor Drive in McKee, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born March 16, 1938 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Della Mae Fowler Smith. She was a retired employee of Eastern Kentucky University and a member of the Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Ramsey. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Sue Smith of Jackson Co., Janet Lynn Cox of Kansas; one son, James Everett Ramsey of Fayette Co.; three step-children, Ruby, Ernie and Vernon Ramsey; six grandchildren, John Ramsey, Cammy Lynn Ingram, Anthony Glen Smith, Carrie Suzanne Mason, Tonya Gail Vasquez and Devella Renee Steffen and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 2 children, Barbara Murray and Cecil Ramsey.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma Jean Sparks, age 63, of Kissey Branch in Irvine, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. She was born April 11, 1956 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ola Mae Sparks White. She was a retired mail carrier with the Irvine Post Office and was a member of the Holiness faith. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Jason) French of Estill County; one son, Thurston (Lynn) Alcorn of Madison County; four sisters, Joyce Edmonson of Estill County, Gladys Davis of Madison County, Teresa Smith of Estill County, and Rosa Lee White of Estill County;

and four grandchildren: Wade (Lexi) French, Henry, Mason and Calvin Alcorn.

She was preceded in death by six sisters: Margie Stanley, Marzella White, Roberta Sparks, Sharon White, Betty Jo White and Elizabeth White.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers were Shannon Edmonson, Wade French, Jason French, Cameron White, Mark Edmonson and Vick Rose.

Burial followed at the Newton Cemetery.

Ovie Tipton, age 91, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home following a long illness. He was born February 18, 1928 in Estill County to the late Ruben Tipton and Laura Chaney Tipton. He retired from General Motors and was a member of the Faith Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred “Milly” Alcorn Tipton. He lived in Estill County for the last 6 years.

He is survived by a daughter, Lori Tipton Lee, of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Ashley Lorin Simpson and Garret James Simpson; three step grandchildren, Heather Payne, Holly Osborne and Hilary Trinadad; along with special nieces and nephews, Esco Crowe, Shelby Crowe, Janette Dixon and Trisha Shannon, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kimberly Kolsky; three sisters, Betty Ann Crowe, Offie Lee Tipton, and Cleary Tipton; four brothers, Thomas Tipton, Shelby “Red” Tipton, Joe Tipton and Grover Tipton; a special nephew, Rudolf Crowe; and one niece, Bernice Dixon.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, November 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial was Friday at the Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio.

Anna Leora Smith, age 82, a resident of Cambridge Place in Lexington, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, following a long illness. She was born February 22, 1937 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hubert G. and Edna Evelyn Estes Johnson. She was a former employee of the Newport Nazarene Church and Baldwin Piano Company.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Ralph Smith, Sr.; one daughter, Vicki Lynn Smith Johnson of Lexington; two sons, Russell Ralph Smith, Jr. of Winchester, Eddie Dwayne Smith of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters: Faye Stewart of Ravenna, Nancy Teegarden of Butler; three brothers, Virgil Johnson of Bellevue, James Johnson of Furnace, Dallas Johnson of Beattyville; brother-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Highley of Greenville, SC; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by one son, James Eric Smith; four sisters, Sue Abney, Beulah Mays, Zelma Rogers, Phyllis Shouse and one brother, Floyd Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cobb Hill Cemetery Fund or A Chance to Dance 305 Cedar Street Lexington, KY 40508.

Earl Douglas Riddell, age 78, of Stacy Lane in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the St. Joseph East Hospital. He was born August 20, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of Sarah Angeline Perry Riddell and the late Elmer Riddell. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Wagersville Community Pentecostal Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Evelyn Marie Baker Riddell; his daughter, Doris Ann Riddell, of Lexington; two sons, Earl Douglas (Mary) Riddell, Jr., and Keith Riddell, both of Lexington; two step-children, Kimberly Jo (Jamie) Riddell and David (Gwen) Hager, both of Irvine; his sister: Laura Faye Johnson of Nicholasville; three brothers, Tony Riddell, Roger Riddell and

James Benny Riddell, all of Nicholasville; seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two children; Mary Earlise Riddell and Kirt Douglas Riddell, his sister; Doris Marie Riddell, four brothers; David Wayne, Elmer Jr., Danny Dale and Bobby Joe Riddell, and a great grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Frankie Sparks and Bro. Phillip Smith. Burial was at the Pea Ridge Cemetery.