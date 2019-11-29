Basement Sale

Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church will have a basement sale Saturday, December 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be something for everyone: clothes, shoes, winter wear, nice Christmas things and decorations, toys, etc. St. Elizabeth Church is at the top of Fifth Street in Ravenna.

Chemical Stockpile Meeting

A Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information call the Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944 E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com.

Coat and Toy Drive for Children

Cash Express is sponsoring their 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for children. They will be accepting toys, coats, washable shoes, clothing, and non-perishable food items in many drop-off locations in the area. All donations must be received by December 15 in order to have them delivered by Christmas. Call 606-723-0161 for more information.

Do You Hear Bells?

It is the Christmas season. Our Noteworthy Handbell Choir will be performing around town and on the radio. We will be talking to Loretta on “Live with Loretta” on November 27th from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. You can come out to the Estill County Community Chorus at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at the Irvine United Methodist Church to hear us and the Community Chorus and the Estill County Dulcimer Group. We will be at Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation on Wednesday, December 11th at 6: 45 p.m. We will be performing at the Irvine United Methodist Church during Morning Worship that begins at 9: 45 a.m. on Sunday, December 15th. Ring in the Season with us!

Estill County Community Christmas Concert

The Community Chorus is ready for our favorite time of year. We have a new choral director, Christine Fondaw, and we will perform our annual Christmas concert for the community on December 8th at 3 p.m. The concert will be held at the Irvine United Methodist Church at 253 Main St. Our selection of music is sure to please the young and the old. Joining the Community Chorus at this year’s concert are The Noteworthy Handbell Choir and the Estill County Dulcimer. For more information about joing any of these musical groups, contact Robin Reed at appcraft@gmail.com. No audition is needed. Admission is free but donations are happily accepted. Everyone is welcome to join us on December 8th. We have a wonderful concert put together this year!

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

How to Take GED for Free

Save $120.00, earn your GED, and enroll in college. Anyone who completes their financial aid and a college admissions application with our college counselor may be eligible for free GED test vouchers worth $120. Contact Estill County Adult Education Skills U for more information and an appointment at 606-723-7323. Participants that receive a score of 150 or higher on their GED pretests are eligible for a free voucher per section. Those who score 145-149 will receive $15 toward each section. This offer is good until December 20, 2019.

GED Testing Dates

Official GED testing date for Estill County will be December 14, 2019.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Options in Health Care

Kentucky River Foothills offers assistance for local residents in understanding their options for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or health care law. Open Enrollment is November 1- December 15. Health Benefit Assisters can answer questions about health insurance options and will help guide residents through the enrollment process. For a listing of events that a Health Benefit Assister will be at please go to Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. Facebook page. For questions contact Shelly Howard at 859-986-8350 for showard@foothillscap.org.

RCP Auction of Trees

RCP members will be busy the first Saturday in December. Our “Save the Mack” Silent Auction of Christmas Trees and Wreaths will be held at Estill Arts Council’s Yuletide Arts and Crafts Show on December 7th, 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. And, we will be manning the concession stand to sell hot dog/chili dog, chips, cold pop, warm spiced apple cider, and coffee. All proceeds go to the Save the Mack fund.

Reception for McGillis

The public is invited to attend one of the public retirement receptions to honor Hospice Care Plus CEO Gail McGillis’s 26 years of service to the community on Wed., Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, or Tues., Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hospice Care Plus office in Berea. At Mrs. McGillis’s request, guests are encouraged to donate to Hospice Care Plus in her honor in lieu of gifts. For information, call Chasity at 859-986-1500.

Remembrance Tree Ceremony

There will be a Remembrance Tree Ceremony on Sun., Dec. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Chenault Vineyards in Richmond. For more than a quarter century, the Remembrance Tree Ceremony has given the community a way to remember loved ones during the holiday season. Request your personalized, memorial ornament in advance by calling 859-986-1500. You may also request ornaments at the event (while supplies last). For more information, visit hospicecareplus.org or the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page. Sponsored by the Hospice Care Plus Bereavement Outreach Program.

Toys for Estill Children

Signups for Toys for Estill County Kids will begin on November 18, 2019, and run through December 20, 2019, at Webb’s Rental, 721 River Drive. Hours for signups are: Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 606-614-5592 with any questions. Those signing up must have legal guardianship of the children, proof of residency, and a utility bill in their name and current address.