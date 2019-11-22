by Jason Bowles, ECHS Band Director

The Estill County High School Marching Engineers competed in the Bands of America Grand National Championships this past week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Thursday, the band turned in an amazing performance in the preliminary round of the competition. A total of 92 bands from across the country performed in prelims over the course of the two days (Thursday and Friday). Only 30 bands of this 92 would advance to Grand National Semifinals. On Friday evening, the list of Semifinalists were read, and Estill was in!

As a Grand Nationals Semifinalist, the band performed early on Saturday morning. This was undoubtedly the best performance of the season! Out of the 22 class A bands who competed, the Marching Engineers were named Grand Nationals Class A Runners Up, second only to fellow Kentucky representative Bourbon County.

This is another historic milestone for our program and could NOT have been possible without the amazing support from this unbelievable community! Thank you to everyone who supported this awesome group of young people, and thank you for giving them the opportunity to represent this special place that we call “home” on marching band’s biggest National stage!