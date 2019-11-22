Virgie Tyree Wilson, age 83, of Fern Court in Winchester, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born March 26, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Cora Hall Lutes. She was a former employee of the Winchester Clothing Company and had lived in Clark County most of her life.

She is survived by two sons, Ralph (Fara) Tyree and Richard (Debbie) Tyree, both of Winchester; a sister, Marjie Richardson, of Estill Co.; a brother, Forrest Lutes of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Courtney (Jeff) Thorpe, Jacob (Mallory) Tyree, Autumn (Billy) Peak and Jeremy (Amanda) Tyree; seven great grandchildren, Ashley Peak, Zoey Ann Thorpe, Max Thorpe, Flynn Tyree, Haley Tyree, Tommy Tyree, Taylor Tyree and Austin Peak.

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Betty Ann, Allene Rose, Minnie Lee Martin, 4 brothers; Jess, Roy, Johnny and Russell Lutes, and a grandchild, Chris Tyree.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 13, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ronald Lutes. Burial was at the Rose-Freeman Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Travis Rose, Jacob Tyree, Benny Webb, Gary Campbell, Earl Black, and Jeff Thorpe. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Webb and Glen Rose.

Grover James “Jimmy” Green, 88, of Murphysville passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Jimmy was born in Lewis County on September 16, 1931 son of the late Sherrell & Erma Goodwin Green. He was retired from Wald Manufacturing after 32 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict and a member of R.S.V.P. where he worked at Meadowview Regional Hospital at the Information Desk. He attended Shannon UMC.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Gladys Tolle Green; a son Gregory James Green of Nashville, TN; a brother Elmer Joe Green of Sunbury, OH.

He was preceded by two brothers, Lovel Green and Don Green; and two sisters, Betty Ravencraft and Mary Cua.

Services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shannon United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike McArter officiating. Burial followed in the Shannon Cemetery.

Wilma Jean Sparks, age 63, of Kissey Branch in Irvine, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. She was born April 11, 1956 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Walter and Ola Mae Sparks White. She was a retired mail carrier with the Irvine Post Office and was a member of the Holiness faith. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy (Jason) French of Estill County; one son, Thurston (Lynn) Alcorn of Madison County; four sisters, Joyce Edmonson of Estill County, Gladys Davis of Madison County, Teresa Smith of Estill County, and Rosa Lee White of Estill County;

and four grandchildren: Wade (Lexi) French, Henry, Mason and Calvin Alcorn.

She was preceded in death by six sisters: Margie Stanley, Marzella White, Roberta Sparks, Sharon White, Betty Jo White and Elizabeth White.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Newton Cemetery. Friends may call between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.