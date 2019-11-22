Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness classes at the Estill County Extension Office will end for the winter on November 25, 2019. Classes will resume in the spring.

Chemical Stockpile Meeting

A Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information call the Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944 E-mail: bgoutreach@iem.com.

Coat and Toy Drive for Children

Cash Express is sponsoring their 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for children. They will be accepting toys, coats, washable shoes, clothing, and non-perishable food items in many drop-off locations in the area. All donations must be received by December 15 in order to have them delivered by Christmas. Call 606-723-0161 for more information.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Wrapping the toys for the annual Christmas Party for the children of Estill County continues as the date draws nearer. The books have all been wrapped as well as some of the 500 toys for the party. More toys will be wrapped on Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m. at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive. Wrapping paper and tape may be donated. Anyone wishing to help is welcome to attend to join the “elves” who have been busy wrapping to share the spirit of caring for the children 12 and under.

Financial Assistance for Veterans

Have you served in the military? Are you homeless? Are you facing eviction? Kentucky River Foothills can help. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) at Kentucky River Foothills assists eligible veterans with housing. This is NOT A LOAN. All services are at no cost. Call 859-408-7017 or 859-624-2046 for more information.

Four Seasons Garden Club

“Winter Porch Pots” will be the topic of the program and workshop for the Four Seasons Garden Club meeting at the Ravenna Florist & Greenhouse. It will be Thursday, November 21 at 3 p.m. New members are welcomed. For further information contact any club member.

How to Take GED for Free

Save $120.00, earn your GED, and enroll in college. Anyone who completes their financial aid and a college admissions application with our college counselor may be eligible for free GED test vouchers worth $120. Contact Estill County Adult Education Skills U for more information and an appointment at 606-723-7323. Participants that receive a score of 150 or higher on their GED pretests are eligible for a free voucher per section. Those who score 145-149 will receive $15 toward each section. This offer is good until December 20, 2019.

GED Testing Dates

Official GED testing date for Estill County will be December 14, 2019.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Kiwanis Club Farm-City Banquet

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will host the Farm-City Banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, at the extension office. The banquet, which is held annually, honors the farmers and farm-related businesses in Estill County. Heritage Farmers (Barry Jason Williams and Jack Stickney) and Heritage Business (Ravenna Food Mart) awards will be presented.

Marching Engineers to Perform

The Estill County Marching Engineers will have a public performance on Sunday, November 24, at 5 p.m. at the ECHS football field. This free performance is a “thank you” to everyone who has supported them throughout the season. The band invites the community to come out and see the “full product” and even get a close up look at all the details. Experience “The Crossing” one last time!

Medicare Open Enrollment

Now is the time to compare Medicare Prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plans. Medicare Open Enrollment is quickly passing by! Medicare Open Enrollment will end December 7th. If you are currently enrolled, thinking of switching or just want to see if you are getting the best plan for your money, Medicare Open Enrollment is the time to do just that. The SHIP Program, a non-profit organization, will provide comparison assistance at no charge to you. SHIP does NOT sell or endorse any insurance company. We are here to help you make informed decisions with regards to your Medicare needs. Our non-profit can help you see which plan will be cheapest for you in 2020, but you must call soon! Comparing plans during open enrollment ensures that you have the Medicare health or drug plan that will fit your needs for 2020. Call the SHIP Program at 1-866-516-3051 or visit lablaw.org/benefits-enrollment-center to find out more and to get information about upcoming enrollment events in your area.

Options in Health Care

Kentucky River Foothills offers assistance for local residents in understanding their options for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or health care law. Open Enrollment is November 1- December 15. Health Benefit Assisters can answer questions about health insurance options and will help guide residents through the enrollment process. For a listing of events that a Health Benefit Assister will be at please go to Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. Facebook page. For questions contact Shelly Howard at 859-986-8350 for showard@foothillscap.org.

Toys for Estill Children

Signups for Toys for Estill County Kids will begin on November 18, 2019, and run through December 20, 2019, at Webb’s Rental, 721 River Drive. Hours for signups are: Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 606-614-5592 with any questions. Those signing up must have legal guardianship of the children, proof of residency, and a utility bill in their name and current address.