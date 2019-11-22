Christmas on Glory Street

Come join us for a night of fun, food, and fellowship on Saturday night December 7th as The Calvary Heirs present their annual “Christmas on Glory Street” benefit concert at Calvary Baptist Church. Preceding the concert, a Chili Supper will be held in the Fellowship Hall. The Chili Supper begins at 5 p.m. The Concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the supper and a Love Offering will be taken during the concert. This year ALL proceeds from this event will go to Calvary’s FUSION Youth Group to help send teens to Church Camp this summer. Calvary Baptist is located at 21 Glory Street in West Irvine, KY.