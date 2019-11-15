By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

A sixty-six year old woman escaped her sinking vehicle on Thursday after she accidentally veered into a pond on Hwy. 82 in Estill County.

Barbara Hunt, 66, of Powell County, was able to keep her wits about her long enough to immediately hit the window power button when she entered the water. According to Sheriff Chris Flynn, she then threw her purse out of the car and climbed out the window. She began swimming toward the bank, and once in more shallow water, was able to wade the rest of the way out.

Flynn said he had responded to a wreck at Red Lick/Murphy’s Ford Rd., when he got the call.

Fire and rescue crews already had Hunt in a vehicle with the heat on, warming her after the accident, when he arrived on the scene. Other than being shaken up and cold and wet, she seemed to be unhurt and was not transported to the hospital.

Flynn said it was a good thing there was no child strapped in the back seat, because it would have been difficult to free a child before the vehicle sank.

The wreck in the pond was the third wreck of the day. Earlier, there had been an accident at Trotting Ridge, then the one at Murphy Ford Rd. Following the wreck in the pond, there was an accident at Roses Cash n’ Carry, one at Barnes Mt., one at the intersection by McDonald’s, and another on Winchester Rd.

Rainy weather was considered a contributing factor to the wrecks.

Flynn also took note of a string of accidents that happened on Hwy. 82 a few days before when three accidents happened within a 24 hour period.

He said that the majority of those accidents involved people not familiar with the road, with one person being from Virginia. He added that the curve by the pond is a worse one than people think, and they are often driving too fast. He also said that driving with bald tires can be a factor that causes wrecks.