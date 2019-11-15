Randy Scott King, age 51, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born May 1, 1968 in Estill County and was the son of Ralph King and the late Betty Spencer Charlton. He was an engineering technician with Nestle USA and a member of the Irvine Free Methodist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his father, Ralph King of Irvine; one daughter, Sarah King of Irvine; one son, Randy Scott (Paige) King, Jr. of Irvine; two sisters, Kimberly Moore of Irvine, and Donna Reed of Somerset; and two brothers: Tommy and David King, both of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph King.

Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, November 5, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Carlyle. Burial was at the King Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Rose, Jeff Mays, James Botts, George Kidd, Larry Cornwell, Randy McCarty, Jeff Conkwright, Josh Mullins and Clint Carpenter.

Dennis Coomer was an honorary pallbearer.

Stella May Newton, age 80, of Church House Hill Rd. in Irvine, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born July 10, 1939 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Gladys Powell. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the House of Prayer and enjoyed shopping at flea markets. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willy “Jerry” Newton.

She is survived by her Son Jerry Douglas (Bertha) Newton of Estill Co.; three sisters: Brenda (Bob) Fox of Clark Co., Vicky Powell of Clark Co., and Thelma Lorraine Hatton of Somerset; two sister-in-laws: Charlotte Richardson of Estill Co., and Vicky Newton of Estill Co., and one brother-in-law: Glenn Newton of Estill Co.; six grandchildren: Jessica Hoover, Josh (Jamie) Newton, Jerrica Newton, Jayd (Selena) Raines, Travis R. Donahue and Abel Lynn Newton; and several great-grandchildren, as well as special friends, Dale and Gladys Borders.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn Hall.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 6 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Adam Arvin and Bro. Tony Riddell. Burial followed at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were BJ Fox, Josh Newton, Jerrica Newton, Jack Richardson, Jason Newton and Travis Donahue, and honorary pallbearers were Glenn Newton, Bob Fox, Dale Borders, Jessica Hoover, Jayd Raines and Abel Newton.

Damon G. Dunaway, age 81, of Wall Street in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born April 23, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Alfred and Berta Tipton Dunaway. He was a concrete contractor and a member of the River Drive Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wavelene Wise Dunaway.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Hall, of Newport, KY; a son, Garry Dunaway, of Irvine; a brother, Nelson Dunaway, of Ohio; along with nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Dunaway, three sisters; Teddie Gentry, Catherine Dunaway and Evie Pearl and four brothers; Paul, Dude, Glen and Ray Dunaway.

Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the River Drive Christian Church by Bro. Paul Groves.

Friends may call between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the River Drive Christian Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Team Cora’s Crew, Team member Angela Hall or the River Drive Christian Church.

Damon G. Dunaway, age 81, of Wall Street in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at his home following a short illness. He was born April 23, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Alfred and Berta Tipton Dunaway. He was a concrete contractor and a member of the River Drive Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wavelene Wise Dunaway.

He is survived by a daughter, Angela Hall, of Newport, KY; a son, Garry Dunaway, of Irvine; a brother, Nelson Dunaway, of Ohio; along with nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Dunaway, three sisters; Teddie Gentry, Catherine Dunaway and Evie Pearl and four brothers; Paul, Dude, Glen and Ray Dunaway.

Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the River Drive Christian Church by Bro. Paul Groves.

Friends may call between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the River Drive Christian Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Team Cora’s Crew, Team member Angela Hall or the River Drive Christian Church

Glenn (Slick) A. Dunaway, 83, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Marcum and Wallace

Hospital following a short illness. Glenn was a native of Estill County, born December 3, 1935

to Robert and Julia Dunaway. Glenn enjoyed sitting on his porch watching the squirrels and blue

jays, watching NASCAR racing on the weekends, and playing with his beloved dog, Scooter. He

also was a prankster with his family and friends, and often liked to talk telemarketers out of

calling him back. In his younger days, he could be found hiking the mountain behind his house

and tending garden with his wife, Celia.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Celia Dunaway, to whom he was married

59 years before her passing in 2012.

Survivors include his children Freda (Charlie Painter) Fain, Troy (Karen) Dunaway, Ricky

(Gina) Dunaway, Rosetta (Steve) Winkler, and Roy Dunaway; his sister Pat Wiseman; eight

grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a special son and daughter Phil and Connie Noland.

A gathering of friends and family to honor his life was held Saturday, November 9 at Dunaway Cemetery beside of White Oak Church of God on 1985 White Oak Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to help support the

continued upkeep of Dunaway Cemetery, of which Glenn took care of his entire adult life.

Juanita “Tootsie” Rison, age 81, of Wall Street in Irvine, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her home. She was born February 27, 1938 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Roy D. and Sophia M. Garrett Arvin. She was a retired employee of the Bluegrass Army Depot and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Rison. She is survived by two Daughters, Vivian (Gene Dixon) Walling and Lisa (Gary) Rawlins, both of Irvine; a son, Ronald (Robin) Rison, of Irvine; three sisters, Margaret (Ronnie) Barnes, of Waco, Betty (Bob) Young, of Irvine and Phyllis Thomas, of Irvine; seven grandchildren, Chris Rawlins, Michelle Rawlins, Jessica Townsend, Erica (Jeremy) Stewart, Veronica (Clay Jr.) Mansfield, Victoria Rison and Tony Walling along with twenty great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and a special granddaughter-in-law: Sylena Neal, of Irvine.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 12 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Donnie Watson. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Virgie Tyree Wilson, age 83, of Fern Court in Winchester, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at the Madison Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born March 26, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Jesse and Cora Hall Lutes. She was a former employee of the Winchester Clothing Company and had lived in Clark County most of her life.

She is survived by two sons, Ralph (Fara) Tyree and Richard (Debbie) Tyree, both of Winchester; a sister, Marjie Richardson, of Estill Co.; a brother, Forrest Lutes of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Courtney (Jeff) Thorpe, Jacob (Mallory) Tyree, Autumn (Billy) Peak and Jeremy (Amanda) Tyree; seven great grandchildren, Ashley Peak, Zoey Ann Thorpe, Max Thorpe, Flynn Tyree, Haley Tyree, Tommy Tyree, Taylor Tyree and Austin Peak.

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Betty Ann, Allene Rose, Minnie Lee Martin, four brothers; Jess, Roy, Johnny and Russell Lutes, and a grandchild, Chris Tyree.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 13, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ronald Lutes. Burial was at the Rose-Freeman Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Tula Jane Prewitt, 76, wife of Leon Prewitt, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was born in Estill County on April 2, 1943 to the late Tracy and Nettie Powell West. She retired from Fletcher County State Government and was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Rick (Marina) Prewitt; her sister, Susie Ballard, Ravenna; her brother-in-law’s, Sonny Prewitt, and Verlon Prewitt; her grandchildren, Laura Mays, Tory Crawford, Hannah Crawford, Gabby Prewitt, and Nicholas Prewitt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Crawford; her sister Janice Miller; her sister-in-law Catherine Tipton; and by her brother-in-laws, Bobby Prewitt, and Vic Miller.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd.

Mona Lisa Abney Watson, age, 63 of Mountain Crest Drive in Irvine passed away Friday,

November 8, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born November 8,1956 in

Estill, County and was the daughter of the late J.D. and Jenny Brown Abney. She was a

homemaker, a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church and lived in Estill County all of her life.

She is survived by her Husband, Jimmy B Watson, of Estill Co.; a son, Jimmy Watson, Jr., of Estill Co.; a daughter, Ginny Marie Watson, of Estill Co.; three sisters, Carol Barnes, Norma Nunley, and Mary McIntosh, all of Estill Co.; five brothers, Robert Abney, Ronnie Abney, Johnny Abney, Tim Abney and Duke Abney, all of Estill Co. along with six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Jim and Danny Abney and Carlos McCormack.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.