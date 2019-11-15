Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Classes at the Estill County Extension Office will end on November 25, 2019.

Christmas Card Workshop

There will be a Christmas Card workshop on November 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. If you have old Christmas cards lying around the house that you would like to use, please bring them and I will demonstrate how to recycle them into cards, gift tags, and ornaments. The cricut machines will be out as well for anyone to use, with assistance. If you would like more information on this workshop, please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Coat and Toy Drive for Children

Cash Express is sponsoring their 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for children. They will be accepting toys, coats, washable shoes, clothing, and non-perishable food items in many drop-off locations in t he area. All donations must be received by December 15 in order to have them delivered by Christmas. Call 606-723-0161 for more information.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Wrapping the toys for the annual Christmas Party for the children of Estill County continues as the date draws nearer. The books have all been wrapped as well as some of the 500 toys for the party. More toys will be wrapped on Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m. at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive. Wrapping paper and tape may be donated. Anyone wishing to help is welcome to attend to join the “elves” who have been busy wrapping to share the spirit of caring for the children 12 and under.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19th. We will be working on final preparations for Yuletide. All current and prospective members are invited to attend. For more information contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com.

Estill County Retired Teachers

Estill County Retired Teachers will meet on Monday, Nov. 18th at 1:30 p.m. The meeting will be in the Public Library’s Meeting Room. Margaret Sims, Health/Insurance Co-Chair will talk about changes in our insurance. This meeting is important.

GED Testing Dates

Official GED testing dates for Estill County are November 16, 2019, and December 14, 2019.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, November 14, 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Tony White will give a program on “Veterans Day”. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 97 years. You are invited. Come and make a difference.

KSP Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at; http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post7checkpoints/

Medicare Open Enrollment

Now is the time to compare Medicare Prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plans. Medicare Open Enrollment is quickly passing by! Medicare Open Enrollment will end December 7th. If you are currently enrolled, thinking of switching or just want to see if you are getting the best plan for your money, Medicare Open Enrollment is the time to do just that. The SHIP Program, a non-profit organization, will provide comparison assistance at no charge to you. SHIP does NOT sell or endorse any insurance company. We are here to help you make informed decisions with regards to your Medicare needs. Our non-profit can help you see which plan will be cheapest for you in 2020, but you must call soon! Comparing plans during open enrollment ensures that you have the Medicare health or drug plan that will fit your needs for 2020. Call the SHIP Program at 1-866-516-3051 or visit lablaw.org/benefits-enrollment-center to find out more and to get information about upcoming enrollment events in your area.

Options in Health Care

Kentucky River Foothills offers assistance for local residents in understanding their options for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or health care law. Open Enrollment is November 1- December 15. Health Benefit Assisters can answer questions about health insurance options and will help guide residents through the enrollment process. For a listing of events that a Health Benefit Assister will be at please go to Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. Facebook page. For questions contact Shelly Howard at 859-986-8350 for showard@foothillscap.org.

Poinsetta Sale

Now through Nov. 13, there will be a poinsetta and greenery fundraiser sale. All proceeds go to support Hospice Care Plus programs. To view the poinsettias and natural wreaths and garland, visit hospicecareplus.org.

Lunch With Santa

Make plans now to attend a unique lunch with Santa and Engine 2716 inside Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation’s shop at the Ravenna Train Yard. The event will be on Sunday, Dec. 15. There are four time slots allotted for lunch, with the first beginning at 11:15 a.m. Reservations are required. They can be made by registering at https://shop.kentuckysteam.org. The menu will feature burgers, hot dogs, fries, baked beans, and coleslaw catered by The Kitchen at Noland Creek Farms. Meals are scheduled in 45 minute segments, but guests are invited to come early to talk with Santa and look at the engine. All proceeds from the catered lunch will go to restoring Engine 2716.