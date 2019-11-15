Sandhill Christian Homecoming

Sandhill Christian Church at 100 Sandhill Church Road will be celebrating Homecoming on Sunday, November 17, 2019. We will also be having our Thanksgiving Dinner right after church service. Come on out and fellowship with us and enjoy hearing God’s word. Enjoy some good home cooking while you are there. Bring a friend or two. We hope to see you!

Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1, Barnes Mountain will be having a singing Saturday November 16 at 6 p.m. The guest singers will be New Harvest. Refreshments following the service. Everyone is welcome.