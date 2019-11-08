Darren James “D.J.” Baker, age 38, of Campbells Branch in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home. He was born March 25, 1981 in Madison County and was the son of Darrell and Audrey Mastin Baker. He was an employee of Baker Pool Supply and had lived in Estill County all his life. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and the KA Fraternity. Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his son, Byron Blye Baker; his sister, Kristin Elswick, of Georgetown and his nephew, Caleb Ballard.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 2, at the Friendship Baptist Church by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery. Caleb Ballard, Brad Elswick, David Stone, Josh Daugherty, Foster Darrell Baker and Dale Baker served as pallbearers. Blye Baker served as an honorary pallbearer.

Chalmer Phillip Martin, age 81, of Flint Road in Waco, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at his home following a long battle with black lung. He was born June 21, 1938 in Wayland, KY and was the son of the late Ben and Della Taylor Martin. He was a retired electrician and a former employee of the South East Coal Company. He was a former member of the National Guard and a former member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Concord Christian Fellowship and the Elks Club. He had lived in Madison County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Helen Marie Newman Martin; three daughters, Georginia Phillip Burnell, Maudellen Lakes and Angie Cheatham, all of Madison Co.; three sons, Phillip David Martin, of Madison Co., James Dudley Palmer, of Tennessee and Phillip Allen Palmer of Madison Co.; a sister, Claudia Jean Clark, of Madison Co.; a brother, Blaine Taylor Martin, of Madison Co. along with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Stafford.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kenneth Bishop and Bro. Warren Toler. Burial was at the Madison Memorial Gardens. Richard Cheatham, Flemon Lakes, Curtis Hisle, Elijah Palmer, Jordan Palmer, William Ray Clark, Tony Martin and Lynn Stafford served as pallbearers. Dakota Martin, Ben Hisle, Russell Abney, BB Stafford and Beatle Lisle served as honorary pallbearers.

James Omer Noe, age 79, of Fitchburg Road in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, after a long illness. He was born April 3, 1940 in Estill County and was the son of the late James Grant and Goldie Mae Tipton Noe. He served in the United States Army and was a retired farmer and construction worker. He was a member of the House of Prayer and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jean Riddell Noe; a daughter, Teresa Mae Raider, of Danville; two sons, James Stephen Noe, of Estill and Jeffery Boyd Noe, of Morehead; four step-children, Melason Edmonson, Donnie Leon Isaacs, Jr., Kevin Shane Isaacs and Aaron Craig Isaacs, all of Estill; along with twenty grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Ronald G. Noe; a sister, Lois Jean Barnes and a great grandchild.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Darrell Isaacs and Bro. Garrett Thomas. Burial was at the Mackey Cemetery. Charles Davis, Logan Noe, Christian Davis, Jeremy Barrett, LaTisha Noe, Stephanie Noe, Glen Roberts and Jamela Noe served as pallbearers.

Elfreeda Wise Wickizer, 85, of Lawrenceburg, widow of Rev. Charles Medbury Wickizer, passed from this life to eternal life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at UK Medical Center in the Hospice Car Center.

Elfreeda was born in Estill Co. on November 19, 1933 to the late Elva and Mary Francis Clark Wise. She and her late husband Charles served Disciples of Christ Churches in numerous places such as Flat River, MO, Charleston, MO, Hiawatha, KS, New Albandy, IN, Flora, IN, Palestine, Il, Forstoria, OH, East Liverpool, OH, Midway, KY and Warsaw, KY. After Charles retired, they settled in Lawerenceburg, KY where they became members at First Christian Church and spent their time together traveling in their RV. Elfreeda also enjoyed gardening and swimming in their pool at home.

Elfreeda is survived by three children, Vera Frances Treadway, of Lexington; Rev. Charles Morgan (Lisa) Wizicker, of Powell, OH and John Wise (Bonnie) Wizicker, of Lawrenceburg; three sisters, Lynda (Montie) Parks, of Ravenna, Thelma Dunaway, of Richmond and Mary (Harry) Fox, of Ravenna; brother, Alonzo (Margaret) Wise, of Tiffin, OH; eight grandchildren, Beth (Scott) Harmon, William (Courtney) Treadway, Rachel (Tim) Rupp, Andy Wizicker, Katelyn (Matthew) Cox, Travis Wickizer, Hannah Wickizer and Faith Wickizer; along with six great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four sisters, Opal C. Critchfield, Chrystal Ashcraft, Wavlene Dunaway and Allene Wise and two brothers, Wilbert E. Wise and James Wise.

Memorial contributions are suggested to God’s Pantry, 1111 Industry Road., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Harold Tracy Sparks, 47, passed away Saturday, October 26, after a long illness. He was born February 15, 1972 in Campton to Edward and Judy Sparks. He was a former construction worker.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Judy and Arnold Taulbee of Campton, his girlfriend Rebecca Gross of Irvine, two stepchildren Thea and Christopher Smith, two brothers, James Sparks and wife Kayla of Stanton; and Darren Sparks and wife Brittany of Irvine, a stepbrother Terry Taulbee of Michigan, three stepsisters, Georgetta Marnelle of Michigan; Paula Robinson of Michigan; and Debbie Taulbee of Tennessee; one niece Kayla Sparks, and three nephews Devin Sparks, Zane Sparks and Gauge Arrowood.

He was preceded by his father Edward Clay Sparks.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Bill Birchfield officiating. Burial followed in the Mountain Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Sparks, Darren Sparks, Devin Sparks, Tim Helton, Avery Roberts and Corey Roberts. Honorary pallbearers were Zane Sparks and Gauge Arrowood. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Henry Todd Walters, age 48, of Elm Street in Ravenna, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home. He was born January 21, 1971 in Richmond, KY and was the son of Henry Earl Walters and Ladene Walters Foster. He was a former employee of Tokico and had attended the Ravenna Nazarene Church. He is survived by his father, Henry Earl Walters; his mother, Ladene Walters (Jerry D.) Foster; three daughters, Cara Walters, Tavin Walters and Morgan Walters; a son, Johnathan (Jamie) Walters and two grandchildren, Nekoda and Zayn Walters.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Dawn Walters.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Glenn (Slick) A. Dunaway, 83, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a short illness. Glenn was a native of Estill County, born December 3, 1935 to Robert and Julia Dunaway. Glenn enjoyed sitting on his porch watching the squirrels and blue jays, watching NASCAR racing on the weekends, and playing with his beloved dog, Scooter. He also was a prankster with his family and friends, and often liked to talk telemarketers out of calling him back. In his younger days, he could be found hiking the mountain behind his house and tending garden with his wife, Celia.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Celia Dunaway, to whom he was married 59 years before her passing in 2012.

Survivors include his children Freda (Charlie Painter) Fain, Troy (Karen) Dunaway, Ricky (Gina) Dunaway, Rosetta (Steve) Winkler, and Roy Dunaway; his sister Pat Wiseman; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a special son and daughter Phil and Connie Noland.

A gathering of friends and family to honor his life will be held Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. at Dunaway Cemetery beside of White Oak Church of God on 1985 White Oak Road. There will be a meal to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to help support the continued upkeep of Dunaway Cemetery, of which Glenn took care of his entire adult life.

Stella May Newton, age 80 of Church House Hill Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born July 10, 1939 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Gladys Powell. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the House of Prayer and enjoyed shopping at Flea Markets. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willy “Jerry” Newton.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Douglas (Bertha) Newton, of Estill Co.; three sisters, Brenda (Bob) Fox, of Clark Co., Vicky Powell, of Clark Co. and Thelma Lorraine Hatton, of Somerset; two sister-in-laws, Charlotte Richardson and Vicky Newton, both of Estill Co.; a brother-in-law, Glenn Newton, of Estill Co.; six grandchildren, Jessica Hoover, Josh (Jamie) Newton, Jerrica Newton, Jayd (Selena) Raines, Travis R. Donahue and Abel Lynn Newton along with several great grandchildren and two special friends, Dale and Gladys Borders.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn Hall.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 6 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Adam Arvin and Bro. Tony Riddell. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.