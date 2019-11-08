Christmas Card Workshop

There will be a Christmas Card workshop on November 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. If you have old Christmas cards lying around the house that you would like to use, please bring them and I will demonstrate how to recycle them into cards, gift tags, and ornaments. The cricut machines will be out as well for anyone to use, with assistance. If you would like more information on this workshop, please contact Lesa at 606-723-3030.

Coat and Toy Drive for Children

Cash Express is sponsoring their 15th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for children. They will be accepting toys, coats, washable shoes, clothing, and non-perishable food items in many drop-off locations in t he area. All donations must be received by December 15 in order to have them delivered by Christmas. Call 606-723-0161 for more information.

Crafts Booth Design Workshop

Your Mobile Storefront: Booth Design for Art & Craft Shows for Beginners to Intermediate. Your booth is your most important marketing tool. It is your #1 sales tool, providing a showcase for potential customers to see your work at its best. This workshop is presented by Mary Reed, a 35 year veteran of retail and wholesale craft shows from Irvine to New York City. It will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library and is FREE but REGISTRATION is required as space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by the Estill Arts Council. Call 606-723-4678 or email; appcraft@windstream.net.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Volunteers are needed to wrap the 1,100 toys and books for the 39th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be held Sat., Dec. 7 at the First Christian Church in Irvine. The gifts will be wrapped at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive on Thursday, November 7 at 9 a.m. Wrapping paper and tape may be donated. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. Further dates for wrapping gifts will be announced later as needed. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

Estill County Blood Drive

There will be a community blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 270 Main St. in Irvine. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, November 7, at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. The program will be “Youth Protection Training.” Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located. New members are welcome.

KSP Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at; http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post7checkpoints/

Options in Health Care

Kentucky River Foothills offers assistance for local residents in understanding their options for health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or health care law. Open Enrollment is November 1- December 15. Health Benefit Assisters can answer questions about health insurance options and will help guide residents through the enrollment process. For a listing of events that a Health Benefit Assister will be at please go to Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. Facebook page. For questions contact Shelly Howard at 859-986-8350 for showard@foothillscap.org.

Poinsetta Sale

Now through Nov. 13, there will be a poinsetta and greenery fundraiser sale. All proceeds go to support Hospice Care Plus programs. To view the poinsettias and natural wreaths and garland, visit hospicecareplus.org.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, November 11, at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library, 246 Main Street, Irvine. The program will be a “Show, Tell, & Trade”. This will be an opportunity to get questions answered. Samples will be on display and visitors are welcome to attend and bring any rocks, agates, gems, fossils, etc. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group.

Veterans Memorial Service

The annual Veterans Day Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 9, at 11 a.m. at Ravenna Veterans Memorial Park. The public is encouraged to attend.

Veterans Memorial Wall Dedication

On Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m., at the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center, there will be a dedication for the Veterans Memorial Wall. The event is free and open to the public as we dedicate the new wall in the Center’s sun room. Learn more at hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.

Job Offer Sessions

On November 12, 2019 there will be two job offer sessions at the Estill County Public Library. You must pre-register by calling or emailing Tracie Spencer (606-216-6811 or tspencer@teleworksusa.com) or Theresa Noble (606-438-9931 or tnoble@teleworksusa.com). There is a seating limit of 20 per session. The first session is from 9 a.m. -noon; session two: 1-3 p.m. Teleworks USA staff will assist you with job preparation, resume building, job application, and place you in job offer session! Walk away with a certificate in job preparation and a job off all in the same day! For more information please contact Tracie Spencer or Theresa Noble at one of the above numbers.