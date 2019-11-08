Friend Day at Calvary

You are invited to join us for Friend Day at Calvary Baptist Church, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. Special Guest Speaker will be former Pastor Willie Means. Everyone is invited to stay for a Fellowship Meal immediately following the morning service. Come expecting a blessing and bring a friend with you. Calvary Baptist is located at 21 Glory Street in West Irvine.

Christmas Bazaar at Grace Free Will

Some old-fashion goodness-and that includes grandma’s tasty baked goodies-are at the Grace Free Will Baptist Church, on November 8-9, during the Old Country Kitchen Christmas Craft Bazaar & Bake Sale. The event is sponsored by the church’s ladies auxiliary and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Kick off your Christmas Shopping Season at the Old Country Kitchen Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale. The church is located at 4281 Haley Road, Lexington, KY 40516.