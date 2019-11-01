JACKSON, Ky. — During a visit to Irvine on Wednesday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II announced $85,000 in discretionary funds for repairs to several city streets. The investment supports Gov. Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

“The Bevin administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”

Irvine Mayor James Gross identified these streets as being among the most in need of repairs in the city.

“I would like to thank Gov. Bevin for his dedication of supporting small cities and approving the funding of projects that were much needed,” said Mayor Gross. “I would also like to thank Sandy Williams, financial analyst with the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for providing me with information and the application to apply for funding. I would also like to thank Gray Tomblyn, commissioner of Rural and Municipal Aid, for his assistance in the process and the presentation of the awards.”

Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.

“This is great news for the people of Irvine,” said Sen. Albert Robinson. “This upgrade will certainly benefit the community by ensuring that it has safe and dependable roadways on which to travel.”

City leaders said repairs to some of the drainage structures slated for attention had not been made in at least 15 to 20 years. The improvements will create safer driving conditions for up to 15 homes.

“Good roads are crucial when it comes to improved safety and community development, so I certainly appreciate that this work is moving ahead,” said Rep. Cluster Howard. “I know it will mean a lot to everyone who regularly drives on these roads.”

The Irvine City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.

Repair work will address:

Star Mountain Drive, resurfacing 0.154 miles

Replacement of drainage structures on Grand Avenue, Turner Avenue, West Chamberlain Branch Street, South Court Street, and an alley running between Madison Avenue and Turner Avenue