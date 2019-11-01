Nellie Ballard, 76, of Clay City, passed away at the Stanton Nursing and Rehab. She was born February 18, 1943 in Clay City to Willie and Violet Goodwin. She is survived by three sons: Linville Ballard of Lexington, Fred Ballard of Winchester, Garland Ballard of Winchester; five daughters Bonnie Hacker and Kevin of Lexington, Callie Ballard of Winchester, Christina Ballard of Clay City, Linda Ballard of Georgetown, Martha Chandler of Georgetown; thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three brothers Robert Goodwin of Stanton, Roger Goodwin of Oklahoma, William Goodwin of Clay City and four sisters Julia Puckett of Clay City, Bessie Tipton of Ohio, Norma Conner of Clay City and Allie Goodwin.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Ballard, her parents Willie and Violet Goodwin, a son Clifford Ballard and two brothers Floyd and Frank Goodwin.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kim Rose officiating. Burial followed in the Gray Cemetery in Estill County.

Pallbearers were Kevin Hacker, Jessie McClure, Jordan Moore, Marc Craig, Paul Puckett and Bill Goodwin. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Daniel Stone, age 59, of Isaac Drive in Richmond, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born March 29, 1960 in Winchester, KY and was the son of the late Wynton Gayle and Helen King Stone. He was an employee of the KoKoKu Rubber Company and was of the Catholic faith. He is survived by his wife, Traci Lynn Walters Stone; his mother-in—law, Jane Walters, of Estill Co.; two sisters,Theresa (Ron Douglas) Stevens, of Scott Co. and Kathy Stone, of Tennessee; three brothers, David (Mary) Stone, of New York, William (Nancy Brandenburg) Stone, of Estill Co. and Jimmy (April) Stone of Estill Co. along with several nieces and nephews and his special friends, Marty & Noreletta Wilburn.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Stone and a nephew, William Brian Stone.

Memorial services weree conducted Thursday, October 24, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. John Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Alma Jean Stone, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home. She was born July 16, 1926 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Buford Ashcraft and Carrie Spicer Ashcraft Richardson. She was retired from the Hewitt Soap Company and was a member of the Old Pathway Pentecostal Church. She is survived by three sons: Tony Dale Stone of Indiana, Gary Wayne Stone of Ohio, and Jerry Stone of Ohio; one sister: Dorothy Griggs of Estill Co., and four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Parker, six sisters; Susan Jane Meadows, Lena Schooler, Ruby Henry, Elizabeth Neal, Irene Huckle, Florence Wilson and two brothers; Charles and Edward Ashcraft, a granddaughter, Gena Lewin and a grandson, David Parker.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, October 28, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Albert Schooler. Burial followed at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shandon Simpson, Darryl Stone, Peyton Stone, Gary Stone, Tony Dale Stone and Jeff Parker.