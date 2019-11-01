Christmas Bazaar

Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Church Hall. There will be something for everyone—decorations, gifts, toys, and food. There will also be a basement sale in the church basement.

Community Wide Concert

There will be a benefit gospel sing on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church at 270 Main Street in Irvine. The featured singers will be The Watson Family, The Old Time Baptist Singers, and The Friendship Baptist Singers. The event is free, but a love offering will be taken up for the Estill County Center for Pregnancy and Parenting.

Crafts Booth Design Workshop

Your Mobile Storefront: Booth Design for Art & Craft Shows for Beginners to Intermediate. Your booth is your most important marketing tool. It is your #1 sales tool, providing a showcase for potential customers to see your work at its best. This workshop is presented by Mary Reed, a 35 year veteran of retail and wholesale craft shows from Irvine to New York City. It will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library and is FREE but REGISTRATION is required as space is limited. Light refreshments will be provided. Sponsored by the Estill Arts Council. Call 606-723-4678 or email; appcraft@windstream.net.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Volunteers are needed to wrap the 1,100 toys and books for the 39th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be held Sat., Dec. 7 at the First Christian Church in Irvine. The gifts will be wrapped at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive on Thursday, November 7 at 9 a.m. Wrapping paper and tape may be donated. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. Further dates for wrapping gifts will be announced later as needed. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

Estill Arts Council’s Christmas

Arts & Crafts Show

The 16th annual “Christmas Arts & Crafts Show” will be Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Central Office Gymnasium, 253 Main Street in Irvine. The Estill Arts Council will offer unique items for sale from local artists and craftsmen, live performances by local musicians, a silent auction of arts and crafts items, food concessions, and 50/50 pot. Only original artwork, handmade crafts, baked goods, and products following the homebased processing rules are eligible for entry. Demonstrations are encouraged. Application forms are available from the Estill County Public Library’s bulletin board or EAC’s Facebook. The cost of a 10’ x 10’ space will be $25 for Estill Arts Council members and $35 for non-Estill Arts Council members before Nov. 3. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1 will be an additional $10. Payment may be made by cash, check, or PayPal. For more information call 606 723-5694 or 606 723-4678. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the activities and programs of the Estill Arts Council.

Estill County Blood Drive

There will be a community blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 270 Main St. in Irvine. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org. Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Wednesday, Oct. 30, at noon at Steam Engine Pizza. Recent donations given by Kiwanis have been to the Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party and a mowing of the Old Irvine Cemetery on River Drive. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Becky Werner is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Lions Club Fall Pancake Breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will be holding their Fall Pancake Breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of First Christian Church at 270 Main Street on Satruday, Nov. 2, from 7 till 11:30 a.m. Tickets are still $5.00, with ages 3 and under being free. The menu is scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee. Watch for the big yellow sign on the street outside the church and we’ll see you there. Thanks for supporting your Estill County Lions Club.

Pioneer Arts and Crafts Festival

On Saturday, Nov. 2nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Red River Museum will host its Pioneer Arts and crafts festival in Clay City. There will be local crafts featuring wood carving, textiles, blacksmithing, native craft, flint knapping and the making of musical instruments. There will be much anticipated Tomahawk throwing. The event will be rescheduled for the 9th in the event of rain. Concessions will be provided by American Veterans post 67. Hope to see you there!

Poinsetta Sale

Now through Nov. 13, there will be a poinsetta and greenery fundraiser sale. All proceeds go to support Hospice Care Plus programs. To view the poinsettias and natural wreaths and garland, visit hospicecareplus.org.

Veterans Memorial Wall Dedication

On Nov. 11, at 1:30 p.m., at the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center, there will be a dedication for the Veterans Memorial Wall. The event is free and open to the public as we dedicate the new wall in the Center’s sun room. Learn more at hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500.

Barnes Reunion

The family of Sam and Stanley Barnes will have their annual Barnes Reunion on Sunday, November 3, at the Estill County Fair Barn from noon to whenever. The meal will begin at 1 p.m., and all friends and family are invited to attend. Come and bring a dish or two to share.