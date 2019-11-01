Fall Fest

Irvine Free Methodist Church at 113 North Plum Street will be once again be hosting a community Fall Fest, Thursday Oct. 31 during Trick or Treat. There will be candy, facepainting, food, beverages and more. This is a family event, free to the community.

Groundbreaking

Nov. 3, after church on Sunday morning, there will be a groundbreaking at Providence Baptist Church in Winston.

Friend Day at Calvary

You are invited to join us for Friend Day at Calvary Baptist Church, on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. Special Guest Speaker will be former Pastor Willie Means. Everyone is invited to stay for a Fellowship Meal immediately following the morning service. Come expecting a blessing and bring a friend with you. Calvary Baptist is located at 21 Glory Street in West Irvine.

Singing

The Pioneer Baptist Church will be having their monthly singing Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. All singers are welcome to come and sing. Refreshments will be served. This will be the last singing until March 2020.