Emma Lee Ballard Neal Bolton, 79, widow of Travis Neal and George Bolton, passed away Wednesday morning at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, after a long illness. Mrs. Bolton was a native of Estill County, daughter of the late James and Rosie Henry Ballard. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed tending her rose garden, singing and playing her guitar, cooking and reading the bible. In her younger days Emma was known to be very skilled at horseshoes. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen Lee Neal; her siblings Art Ballard, Edith West Spicer, TJ Ballard, Helen Barnes, Martha Ann Roe, and O.W. Ballard.

Survivors include her children Danny (Tonya) Neal, Travis Neal, Rosa ( William) Atkinson, and Della Ree (Delay) McKinney; her sister Eva West; her grandchildren Jeremy Atkinson, Jennifer Wides, Grover McKinney, Jeff McKinney, Cory Neal, and Jacob Neal along with her great grandchildren Breckyn Atkinson and Elizabeth Wides.

Services were held Friday, October 18, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial was in the Sparks Cemetery.

Pamela Gail Bradley, age 59, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Health Center following a long illness. She was born April 9, 1960 in Estill County and was the daughter of Rosa Lee Gilbert Williams. She was the owner for Taxes in A Flash. She attended the Nazarene Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, Donald Keith Bradley of Estill Co.; her mother, Rosa Lee Gilbert Williams of Estill Co.; her mother-in-law, Diana Hitchcock of Madison Co.; her daughter, Bethany Wesley of Madison Co.; her son, Jeffrey Crouch, Jr., of Estill Co.; her brother, Howie Lynch of Estill Co. and her in-laws, Donald E. Bradley and Edna Jean Bradley.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ricky Isaacs. Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery. Dennis Gilbert, Stephen Gross, Jamie Richardson, Sammie King, Wesley Banks and James Robinson served as pallbearers.

Nora Cathrine McGee, age 80, of Brown Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Marcus and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. She was born June 1, 1940 in Estill County and was the daughter of Forester Brinegar and Ella Jo Richardson Brinegar. She was homemaker and was a member of the Church of God. She lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her husband, James Delmar McGee; three sons, James Randall McGee of Ohio, Timothy Lane McGee of Estill Co. and Rodney Eugene McGee of Kenton Co.; three sisters: Ina Elliott, Phyllis Jo Horn and Patricia Dean Eades all of Estill Co. along with four grandchildren Cody McGee, Ashton Stephens, Christian McGee, and Sean Michael McGee.

She is preceded in death by a son, Bradley Scott McGee; and eight brothers; Billy Jewell, Lindburg Jewell, Chuck Brinegar, Don Brinegar, Sonny Brinegar, Jack Brinegar, Duke Brinegar, and Samuel Lambert.

Visitation and services were held on October 19 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Betty Larrison, 76, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 5, 1943 in Irvine to Benjamin Franklin and Mary Alice Barnes. She was a housewife and was a faithful watcher of WLJC. She is survived by four sons Walter Snowden and wife Rose of Stanton, Franklin Larrison and wife Joyce of Irvine, William Larrison and wife Jennifer of Irvine, Terry Larrison of Irvine, four daughters Connie Baker and husband Joe of Richmond, Jennifer Crase and husband Joe of Ohio, Kathren Carroll of Lexington, Amanda Larrison of Irvine, twenty grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren and a sister Alice Brooks of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Mary Barnes, her husband Phillip Larrison, a grandson Phillip Michael Larrison, six brothers Preston Barnes, Richard “Dick” Barnes, Robert Barnes, Samuel Barnes, Glen Barnes, William Barnes and six sisters Geraldine Barnes, Geneva Barnes, Ora Lee Jones, Zela Conner, Hazel Woolsey and Latisha Brooks. Funeral services were held Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City with Bro. Garry Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Jackson Chapel Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers were William Larrison, Roy Conner, Joe Crase JR, Charles Morton, Walter Snowden Jr and Kenneth Brooks. Honorary Pallbearers were Scotty Barnes and Daulton Snowden. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Chelsa Turner, 85 of Hoys Fork Rd in Irvine passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home following a long illness surrounded by his loved ones. Chelsa was born June 17, 1934 to John and Florence Turner.

Chelsa was a retired Second Class Petty Officer in the Navy. He enjoyed being with his family; watching the humming birds outside his window and spending time with his beloved dogs.

Chelsa is survived by his children: Sally Hickman spouse Doug (Oregon), Chelsea Ray Turner spouse Michelle (Oregon), Teresa Eller (Michigan), John Lee Turner spouse Margaret (Virginia), Margaret Rude spouse Mike (Virginia), and Sheila Hatchell spouse Glenn (Virginia); fifteen grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers, Joseph, Andy, and Raymond Turner and sister Pauline Riddell as well as his favorite nephew Marion Riddell.

A very special thank you to all the people that have helped cared for Chelsa. Ms. Brenda and Misty from the VA. Ms Dana and Stephanie from Hospice. Kiersten Tuttle for shaving his face and Helen Hall for cutting his hair.

Services were held at Lewis & Abner Funeral Home Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019 with the burial at Pea Ridge Holliness Church Cemetery.

Sherman Wylie, 87, born and raised in Berea, Ky, died Saturday October 12 at Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, Ky.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on November 24, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. For more information, contact 606-657-3572.

Sherman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Wylie; son, Russell Wylie; daughter, Robin McGuire; two sisters, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (http://www.bgcarenav.org)