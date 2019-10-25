Barnes Reunion

The family of Sam and Stanley Barnes will have their annual Barnes Reunion on Sunday, November 3, at the Estill County Fair Barn from noon to whenever. The meal will begin at 1 p.m., and all friends and family are invited to attend. Come and bring a dish or two to share.

Cancer Support Group

A cancer support group will be starting this month for anyone diagnosed with any type of cancer and for caregivers and/or anyone interested in learning more about cancer resources in our community. We will be meeting the last Tuesday of each month, beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Estill County Public Library Meeting Room. Contact Shaula Collier at shaula.collier@gmail.com or call/text 606-643-7736 for more information.

Christmas Bazaar

Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Church Hall. There will be something for everyone—decorations, gifts, toys, and food. There will also be a basement sale in the church basement.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Volunteers are needed to wrap the 1,100 toys and books for the 39th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be held Sat., Dec. 7 at the First Christian Church in Irvine. The gifts will be wrapped at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive on Friday, October 25, and Tuesday, October 29 at 9 a.m. Wrapping paper and tape may be donated. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. Further dates for wrapping gifts will be announced later as needed. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

Estill Arts Council’s Christmas

Arts & Crafts Show

The 16th annual “Christmas Arts & Crafts Show” will be Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Central Office Gymnasium, 253 Main Street in Irvine. The Estill Arts Council will offer unique items for sale from local artists and craftsmen, live performances by local musicians, a silent auction of arts and crafts items, food concessions, and 50/50 pot. Only original artwork, handmade crafts, baked goods, and products following the homebased processing rules are eligible for entry. Demonstrations are encouraged. Application forms are available from the Estill County Public Library’s bulletin board or EAC’s Facebook. The cost of a 10’ x 10’ space will be $25 for Estill Arts Council members and $35 for non-Estill Arts Council members before Nov. 3. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1 will be an additional $10. Payment may be made by cash, check, or PayPal. For more information call 606 723-5694 or 606 723-4678. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the activities and programs of the Estill Arts Council.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Irvine Health Care Ribbon Cutting

The Estill County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the grand opening of the Irvine Health Care Pharmacy’s new location (1325 Richmond Road in Irvine). The event is 11-2 on Friday, October 25th. The ribbon cutting will be at 12:15. Come check out the new location and enter to win giveaways, including two UK tickets.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 24, at 5:30 p.m., at Steam Engine Pizza. The Board of Directors will meet. Members will be making plans for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade on Friday, December 6 and other future activities. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 97 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Poinsettia & Greenery Fundraiser Sale

Now through Nov. 13, order poinsettias and natural greenery (wreaths and garland) through the annual Hospice Care Plus fundraiser. All orders will be available for pickup or delivery the first week of December. For more information and to place your order, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500. All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus.

St. Elizabeth Church Christmas Help, December 2019

Since we can only take a limited number of families this year, we will be using these guidelines for signing up. Those who sign up will be considered in this order: First, senior citizens, 60 years old and up, who are in need of help with food. Second, families (parents or grandparents) with children 15 and under who have not received help from our church in the past five years. Third, families in need of help with children under 15 who are not signed up anywhere else but were helped within the past five years. Those who qualify will sign up at St. Elizabeth Church Hall (behind the Church at the top of Fifth Street in Ravenna) on Monday, October 28, from 9 to 11 a.m., or 3 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.

Trick or Treat Trot

Estill County High School FBLA will be hosting the annual Trick or Treat Trot on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Broadway, just past the courthouse. Bring your kids, eat some candy and have a good time. Contact Paula Short at paula.short@estill.kyschools.us to get a spot.