Singing

House of Prayer on Dark Hollow Road will be having a singing on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. Glory Road and the Praise Singers will be singing. Refreshments afterwards. Everyone is welcome.

Builders for Christ

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Ladies Night at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the Diggles Family will featured.

Cow Creek Revival

Cow Creek Baptist is having revival services from Oct. 27 – 30. Our guest speaker is Evangelist T.A. Lester, who is old fashioned preacher that believes in preaching the gospel in an old fashioned way. Services begin every night at 6:30 p.m. with our guest singers leading us in worship. Listed below is our schedule for singers: The Watson Family – Sunday night; Destination Known – Monday night; Shelia Niece – Tuesday night; Glory Road – Wednesday night. Also, transportation is available if needed. Call 723-6183 and leave a message for us.

Harvest Festival

Providence Baptist Church at Winston will be having a Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be hayrides, classic cars, food, felloship and lots of activities for children.

Groundbreaking

November 3, after church on Sunday morning, there will be a groundbreaking at Providence Baptist Church in Winston.

Fall Fest

Irvine Free Methodist Church at 113 North Plum Street will be once again be hosting a community Fall Fest, Thursday Oct. 31 during Trick or Treat. There will be candy, facepainting, food, beverages and more. This is a family event, free to the community.