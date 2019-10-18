Submitted by Jason Bowles

ECHS Band Director

The Estill County Marching Engineers are Bands of America Regional CHAMPIONS! The band made their inaugural journey to Johnson City, Tennessee this past weekend to compete in the Bands of America Regional Championship. The band was part of a field of 33 total bands from nine different states in this national regional competition.

After an unbelievable preliminary performance in the “Mini Dome” at East Tennessee State University, it was announced that Estill had won Best Music in class A, Best Visual in class A, and Best Overall Effect in Class A. When the rankings were announced, Estill learned that they were 1st place in class A, and had earned the title of Bands of America Class A Regional Champions!

The top 10 highest scoring bands would advance to finals, and Estill’s score was high enough to qualify. After the night performance, Estill finished in 8th place overall among all of the competing classes.”

This is another record-breaking feat for this program, and an amazing finish for a first time BOA band, especially in class A.

“I’m thrilled that the students and their parents got to experience this!,” said Jason Bowles, band director. “I’m sure it is something they will never forget. I have to thank everyone in the community who helped make this trip possible, and all of the band parents who sacrificed so much to make this all come to fruition. Also, thank you to this amazing group of students who put the Marching Engineers on the national map.”

This coming weekend the band will start post-season competition at GRC in the KMEA class AAA East Regional. The top eight bands from this event will advance to KMEA State Semifinals in Bowling Green the following week.