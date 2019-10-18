4-H News

Goat Milk Soap Making Workshop

There will be a goat milk soap making workshop taught by Diane Johnson of Creek Bank Homestead, on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost is $20, which must be prepaid. Register by Oct. 1. Class size is limited, and only those ages 12 and up may participate. Call the extension office at 606-723-4557 for a list of supplies to bring to class.

Cartersville Fish Fry

Saturday, October 19 is the final Cartersville Ruritan Club Fish Fry of 2019! Deep fried fish, hush-puppies, coleslaw, chicken strips, potato wedges and more will be on the menu at the Ruritan Club of Cartersville ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT fish fry! Held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Ruritan Club’s covered shelter off of Harmons Lick Road, gather with friends and family one last time for an evening of great food and fellowship. Plates of endless goodness awaits your appetite on Saturday, October 19. Cost: $9 per adult, $5 per child. First dessert complimentary, additional desserts $0.50 each. Carry-out available.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill Arts Council’s Christmas

Arts & Crafts Show

The 16th annual “Christmas Arts & Crafts Show” will be Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Central Office Gymnasium, 253 Main Street in Irvine. The Estill Arts Council will offer unique items for sale from local artists and craftsmen, live performances by local musicians, a silent auction of arts and crafts items, food concessions, and 50/50 pot. Only original artwork, handmade crafts, baked goods, and products following the homebased processing rules are eligible for entry. Demonstrations are encouraged. Application forms are available from the Estill County Public Library’s bulletin board or EAC’s Facebook. The cost of a 10’ x 10’ space will be $25 for Estill Arts Council members and $35 for non-Estill Arts Council members before Nov. 3. Entries postmarked after Nov. 1 will be an additional $10. Payment may be made by cash, check, or PayPal. For more information call 606 723-5694 or 606 723-4678. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the activities and programs of the Estill Arts Council.

Farmer’s Market

October 18 will be the final market of the season. Galloway Farms Food Truck will be there, and there will be games for the kids, door prizes and face painting. Seniors need to redeem their vouchers also.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet Thursday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Patti Reese’s home. “Making Seasonal Cards” using photographs from the four seasons will be the program. The club welcomes new members. Contact Francine Bonny, Club President, for more information. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Grandparents United

Transitioning to a custodial grand parenting arrangement often presents emotional, relational, and financial hardships for grandparents and their grandchildren. Grandparent caregivers need to develop a support system to help them with the many tasks at hand and to know they are not alone. The Estill County Grandparents United support program for grandparents raising grandchildren will meet the third Thursday of each month at the Wisemantown Methodist Church on Wisemantown Road. The meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. For more information feel free to contact Teresa Dawes at the Estill County Board of Education (606)723-2181. Hope to see you there!

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment, and a 97 year history of impact, join us as we start a new club year. Becky Werner is club president.

Masonic Chapter Serves Lunch

Irvine Chapter #357 will be having a Turkey Manhattan open-face sandwich lunch on October 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. cost is $5 per person. This will be a the Irvine Masonic Lodge Hall, Broadway, Irvine, KY. Dine In or Carry Out. Call 606-723-2188 for delivery.

Poinsettia & Greenery Fundraiser Sale

Now through Nov. 13, order poinsettias and natural greenery (wreaths and garland) through the annual Hospice Care Plus fundraiser. All orders will be available for pickup or delivery the first week of December. For more information and to place your order, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500. All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus.

Republican Fall Rally Postponed

Due to unforeseen reasons, the Estill County Republican Party’s Annual Fall Rally will have to be postpone. We are working to reschedule this event in the near future. Please look for a new announcement when this event will be held.