New Bethel Baptist Singing #1

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 at Barnes Mountain will have a singing on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Glory Road, and refreshments will follow. All are welcome to attend.

Spouts Springs Pastor Appreciation

Spout Springs Baptist Church will be having a pastor appreciation service after their morning service on Sunday, October 20th. Singing and dinner will follow the morning service. The preacher in the afternoon service will be Bro. Wesley Miller. Featured singers will be Rosemary Watson and God’s Family Connection. We hope to see everyone there!

Revival

White Oak Church of God will be having Revival services Sunday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 23. Sunday services begin at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m. Bro. Harold Kelly will be the evangelist. Special singing each night. Pastor and congregation invite you to attend the services.

Singing

House of Prayer on Dark Hollow Road will be having a singing on October 26 at 6 p.m. Glory Road and the Praise Singers will be singing. Refreshments afterwards. Everyone is welcome.

Builders for Christ

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Ladies Night at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the Diggles Family will featured.