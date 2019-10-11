4-H News

Goat Milk Soap Making Workshop

There will be a goat milk soap making workshop taught by Diane Johnson of Creek Bank Homestead, on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost is $20, which must be prepaid. Register by Oct. 1. Class size is limited, and only those ages 12 and up may participate. Call the extension office at 606-723-4557 for a list of supplies to bring to class.

Annual Raymond Jenkins Friendship Day

The O. D. Henderson Masonic Lodge will be hosting their annual friendship day at Beech Grove Baptist Church located at 6527 Red Lick Rd this Saturday, October 12 at noon. A variety of soups and chili will be served. Bring a dish and enjoy the fellowship!

Cartersville Fish Fry

Saturday, October 19 is the final Cartersville Ruritan Club Fish Fry of 2019! Deep fried fish, hush-puppies, coleslaw, chicken strips, potato wedges and more will be on the menu at the Ruritan Club of Cartersville ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT fish fry! Held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Ruritan Club’s covered shelter off of Harmons Lick Road, gather with friends and family one last time for an evening of great food and fellowship. Plates of endless goodness awaits your appetite on Saturday, October 19. Cost: $9 per adult, $5 per child. First dessert complimentary, additional desserts $0.50 each. Carry-out available.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill County Historical Society Events

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Museum will have Old Times Day, October 12th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrations, music and a Soup Bean Supper will be some of the fun going on that day. Come for a visit or stay all day!

Farmer’s Market

October 18 will be the final market of the season. Galloway Farms Food Truck will be there, and there will be games for the kids, door prizes and face painting. Seniors need to redeem their vouchers also.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna and the Richmond Club will meet Thursday, October 10, at 6 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Officers for 2019-20 will be installed. Clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located. New members are welcome. Thanks go to Jeff Hix, the outgoing president, for a job well done.

Masonic Chapter Serves Lunch

Irvine Chapter #357 will be having a Turkey Manhattan open-face sandwich lunch on October 18, 2019, from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m. cost is $5 per person. This will be a the Irvine Masonic Lodge Hall, Broadway, Irvine, KY. Dine In or Carry Out. Call 606-723-2188 for delivery.

Poinsettia & Greenery Fundraiser Sale

Now through Nov. 13, order poinsettias and natural greenery (wreaths and garland) through the annual Hospice Care Plus fundraiser. All orders will be available for pickup or delivery the first week of December. For more information and to place your order, visit hospicecareplus.org or call 859-986-1500. All proceeds benefit Hospice Care Plus.

Republican Fall Rally

The Estill County Republican Party will host their annual Fall Rally on Thursday, October 17, at the Estill County Fair Barn. The event will start at 6 p.m., with a pot luck meal. Make plans to attend and enjoy the events that have been planned. We look forward to seeing everyone.