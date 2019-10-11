Revival

White Oak Church of God will be having Revival services Sunday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 23. Sunday services begin at 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m. Bro. Harold Kelly will be the evangelist. Special singing each night. Pastor and congregation invite you to attend the services.

Builders for Christ

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Ladies Night at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the Diggles Family will featured.