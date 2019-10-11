Cloma Hook, age 86, of Worrells Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 following a long illness. She was born October 9th, 1932 in Crockett, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Ruben and Elva Ball Fyffe. She was a compassionate, retired care giver. She worshipped the Lord as a member of the Providence Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bert Hook. Together they lovingly raised their children in Estill County. She is survived by Berta Nell (Jim Byrd) of Powell County, Elva Susan (Daniel) Plowman of Estill County, Jack Oliver Russell of Lee County, Charles Wendell (Lisa) Hook of Madison County, her sisters Joyce Dehaven of Ohio, Jessie Dehaven of Ohio, her brother Hobert Fyffe of Ohio, ten grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one son, William Donovan Russell; five sisters, Laura Mayabb, Bertha Lewis, Nell Kazee, Dovie Lewis, Betty Lewis; and two brothers, Homer Fyffe and Leo Fyffe.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 6th, at 2 p.m. at the Providence Baptist Church by Brother Tim Roberts. Burial followed in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Anthony Brubaker, Kyle Brubaker, Kenneth Plowman, Austin Plowman, Adam Plowman and Dustin Stidham.

Lotha Mae Allen, age 92, of Geneva Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born October 26, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Deward and Rachel Witt Hisle. She owned Allen’s Grocery for over 25 years where she was famous for her Big Ham Sandwiches. She was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church for over 60 years and due to her illness changed her membership to the Friendship Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Allen.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Allen Webb of Irvine; six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, eighteen great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild along with her special caregiver, Deborah Cheney of Estill Co.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Carol Thomas; her sons-in-law, Jimmy Webb and David Thomas; a brother, Dallas Hisle; two grandchildren, David Allen Thomas and Gregory Stone and her long-time companion, Shine Samples.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, October 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Marvin Neal and Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randall Harrison, Mike Edmonson, Josh Bush, Bill Taulbee, Chadley Graham, Mike Murphy and Kevin Power. Honorary Pallbearers were Gregory Stone, Tommy Stone, Gene Samples, Jerry Samples, Ivan Miller and the Men of Friendship Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Friendship Baptist Church or the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Council.