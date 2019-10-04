American Legion Meeting

American Legion Post #79 Legion members will have a meeting on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post.

Community Yard Sale

There will be a Winston/Turpin Ridge Community Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday, October 4th and 5th beginning at 8 a.m. Multi-family garage sale on Turpin Ridge, rain or shine.

Cartersville Fish Fry

It’s the final Cartersville Ruritan Club Fish Fry of 2019! And its on Saturday, October 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Deep fried fish, hush-puppies, coleslaw, chicken strips, potato wedges and more will be on the menu Saturday, October 19, at the Ruritan Club of Cartersville ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT fish fry! Held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Ruritan Club’s covered shelter off of Harmons Lick Road, gather with friends and family one last time for an evening of great food and fellowship. Plates of endless goodness awaits your appetite on Saturday, October 19. Cost: $9 per adult, $5 per child. First dessert complimentary, additional desserts $0.50 each. Carry-out available.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meeting date is Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill County Historical Society Events

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Museum on Broadway will host Spooky Stories with Skip Johnson, October 4th during Moonlight Market. Stories begin around 6:30 p.m.

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Museum will have Old Times Day, October 12th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrations, music and a Soup Bean Supper will be some of the fun going on that day. Come for a visit or stay all day!

Family Night at Stafford Lodge

Stafford Lodge #562 at Fitchburg, KY., will be having family night on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. All are invited. Bring a covered dish and join us for an evening of good food and fellowship.

Farmer’s Market

Stop by the Farmer’s Market on Friday, Oct. 4, to sample meats grown locally—pork, lamb, goat and beef. October 18 will be the final market of the season. Galloway Farms Food Truck will be there, and there will be games for the kids, door prizes and face painting. Seniors need to redeem their vouchers also.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Kiwanis announces Annual Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna has released the date for its 17th annual Radio and TV auction. It will be held Saturday, October 5th 2018 at the Estill County Middle School. As we approach this year’s auction, the club wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to the people of Estill County for the manner in which you have so generously supported our auction. The funds from last year’s auction have allowed the club, in its current fiscal year, to invest almost $17,000 in a variety of programs that serve the people of Estill county. To continue this level of support we need your continued help, so please circle October 5th, 2017 on your calendar and look for more information about the auction in the coming weeks.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. June McCreary, ECHS Vocational Nursing Teacher, will be the speaker. Members will be making plans for the annual TV-Radio Auction to be held Saturday, October 5 at the Estill County Middle School. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend the auction is welcome to come, get a number, and make bids on the different lots on site. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 97 years. Come and make a difference.

Scout Sign-ups

Sign up night for both boys and girls, ages 11-18, for Scouting BSA will take place on October 3rd, at 6:30 p.m. at South Irvine Early Learning Center. If any boys or girls like camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, plan to be there and get signed up for the fun times ahead.

St. Elizabeth Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna, on Saturday, October 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, (including children’s clothes), sheets, jackets and coats, books and so much more.

Yard Sale to Benefit Lady Veterans

There will be a huge yard sale at Trapp School to benefit Lady Veterans Connect. The old Trapp school is located at 11400 Irvine Rd., Winchester, Ky., on Oct. 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many new and used linens, housewares, clothing, tools, Christmas items and much more! All proceeds support the Lady Veterans. For more information, call 606-723-4889.

4-H News

Goat Milk Soap Making Workshop

There will be a goat milk soap making workshop taught by Diane Johnson of Creek Bank Homestead, on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost is $20, which must be prepaid. Register by Oct. 1. Class size is limited, and only those ages 12 and up may participate. Call the extension office at 606-723-4557 for a list of supplies to bring to class.

Marcum/Rogers Reunion

The descendants of the late Lonnie Nelson Marcum and Ella Kathryn Rogers Marcum invite all family, relatives, and friends to the 16th annual reunion on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Lion’s Club Park in Stanton, Ky. Please bring a covered dish, and plan on a fun-filled day. Bring musical instruments or your voice and join in good country and gospel music. Fellowship begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes on to 4 p.m. Dinner will be at 1 p.m.

Murphy Reunion

The descendants of Hubert and Myrtle Murphy will be meeting at Sandhill Christian Church’s Fellowship Hall for their annual Murphy Reunion on Sunday, October 13th at 1 p.m. Meat and paper products will be provided. Bring a dish or two and drinks and come join us for good food and fellowship.