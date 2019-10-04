South Irvine Christian Revival

South Irvine Christian Church will be having revival Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 2 through 4, at 7 p.m. On Oct. 2, Bro. John McCord will be speaking and Steve Mays and Steve Isaacs will be featured singers; On Oct. 3 and 4, Brother Joe Hall will be the speaker. Sheila Neice will sing on Oct. 3, and Sheila Hayes will sing on Oct. 4. Sunday, Oct. 6 will be Homecoming, with a potluck dinner following. Johnetta Whaylen will sing at Homecoming.

Builders for Christ

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Ladies Night at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the Diggles Family will featured.

Pine Hill Baptist Church

The Pine Hill Baptist Church will have their monthly singing on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. Guest singers will be the Praise Singers.

Sandhill Christian Fall Festival

Sandhill Christian Church located at 100 Sandhill Church Road is having their Fall Festival, Saturday October 5, at 4 p.m. Cookout, games & cakewalk. Something for all ages, Fun for everyone! Please join us in the fun and fellowship.