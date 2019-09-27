Ollie Roberts, 77, passed away Sunday at her home in Berea. Mrs. Roberts was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Marie Griffin Roberts. She was a member of Rice Station Christian Church, and a former employee of Westinghouse and Carhatt. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lee Hardy; a brother, Billy (Mary Jo) Roberts and a sister, Wilma Brinegar.

Survivors include her children, Lena Marie Lamb, Anna Hardy Fowler, Eugenia (Mike) Hickam, Linda June Richardson, and Greg (Darlene) Hardy; her brothers, Ernest Glen “Debbie” Roberts and James “Chubs” (Shirley) Roberts; her sisters, Cleta Webb and Kay (Kenny) Sewell; her grandchildren, Chris, Mallory, John, Devin, Cody, Hannah, Jeffery, Daniel and Sarah; great grandchildren, Tristain, Brennon, Bentley, Stella, Jagan, Brax and Taylor.

Services were held Wednesday, September 18 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Kenny Sewell officiating. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Estill Ray South, age 85, of Grand Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. He was born September 10, 1934 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Polk South and Elvira Gabbard South. He was a retired engineer from CSX and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He was a United States Navy veteran and lived in Estill County since 1985. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bailey South of Estill County; three sons, Anthony Ray South of Florida, Mark Bradley Tudor of Estill County and Richard Hill Tudor of Mississippi along with eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Opal Mayo and Geraldine Sturdivant; and one brother Otis South.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, September 24, at Sunset Memorial Gardens by Bro. Mark Pearson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation

Daw Miller, Jr., age 72, of Stacy Lane Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born September 19, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Daw Miller, Sr. and Kate Edmonson Miller. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a retired instructor with the Bluegrass Community and Technical College and was a member and Deacon of the Valley View Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mildred “Midge” Murphy Miller; two sons, David (Audrea) Miller of Estill Co. and Toby (Adriana) Miller of Madison Co.; four sisters, Helen Woolery of Estill Co., Loretta Crowe of Estill Co., Mary Logsdon of Estill Co. and Judy Lynch of Estill Co.; three grandchildren, Devin, Deron and Jacquelynn Miller.

He was preceded in death by seven sisters: Odie Bishop, Cleo Bishop, Joyce Riddell, Dolly Crowe, Bonnie Riddell, Ruth Norton and Curlean Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 18, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Todd Blevins and Bro. Ricky Powell. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery. Military Rites were provided by the American Legion Post 79 Honor Guard.

Pallbearers were Devin Miller, Deron Miller, Michael Bishop, Bradley Logsdon, Larry Norton and Willie Murphy. Honorary pallbearer was Jacquelynn Miller.

Martha Ellen Flanery Frisby, age 90, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Diverse Care of Oakridge in Tennessee following a short illness. She was born November 1, 1928 in Estill County to the late William Columbus Flanery and Susan Horn Flanery. She was a homemaker and attended the Calvary Baptist Church in Middletown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Frisby. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ruth Lodwick of Tennessee; two sons, Danny Ray Frisby of Tennessee and Larry Thomas Frisby of Campbellsville; a sister, Norma Flanery of Winchester as well as ten grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by three sisters, Jewell Aldridge, Gloria Newman, Betty Flanery; and two brothers, James Flanery and Lindburg Flanery.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, September 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Larry Frisby. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Dalton Tanner Adams, age 24, of Beechwood Drive in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born June 7, 1995 in Madison County and was the son of Gregory Todd “Greg” and Paula Renee Cox Adams. He was a former employee of Precision Tubing and a former member of the National Guard. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his grandparents, Johnny & Pauline Cox of Estill Co. and Shirley & Doris Adams of Estill Co.; a brother, Micah Adams of Estill Co.; aunts & uncles, Kim & Jimmy Cox, Scotty & Missy Adams and Shannon & Kim Adams along with several cousins.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 19, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Clint Strickland. Burial followed at the Grey Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cale Wilson, Carson Wilson, Colby Baber, Haden Barnes, Micah Adams and Stuart Reese.

Eunice Hutchison Witt, 95, wife of Theodore Ray Witt, passed away September 22, 2019. Eunice was born in Irvine, Kentucky, August 29, 1924, to the late Clarence and Jennie Hutchison. She was a graduate of Irvine High School, class of 1942. She worked in the insurance business for 33 years, the majority of which were for the Estill Insurance Agency. She also worked as the City Clerk for the City of Irvine for 10 years, before retiring in 1986. She was a current member of River Drive Christian Church and a former member of the First Baptist Church in Irvine. She had served as a Sunday school teacher, and she sang in the choir. She loved to cook for her family and others, and enjoyed sending cards for special occasions to those she knew.

Eunice was preceded in death by a son, Danny R. Witt; granddaughter, Heather Witt; parents, Clarence and Jennie Hutchison; brothers, Clarence Hutchison, Jr. and William Elmore; and sister, Wanda Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Ray; daughter, Janie Stone and her husband, Ryan; granddaughter, DeAnna Neal and her husband, Brian; two great-grandchildren, Shelby and Jacob Neal; sister, Emma Lee Hood; sister-in-law, Sadia Elmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at River Drive Christian Church, Irvine, Kentucky, with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6 to 8.30 p.m., at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals in Irvine.