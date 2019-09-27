Ravenna Church of God Singing

Ravenna Church of God will be having it’s 5th Sunday Singing with guests, the Fisher Family, from Winchester. The singing will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th. Everyone is invited. For further information, contact Willie Hargus Gordon at 723-2898.

Drip Rock Baptist Church Singing

Drip Rock Baptist Church will be having a singing this Saturday at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Grove UMC Homecoming

Please join Cedar Grove’s current pastor, Joe White, and guest speaker and former pastor Tony White, as we celebrate Cedar Grove UMC Homecoming, September 29th at 11 a.m. Brother Tony is the current pastor at Ravenna Christian Church. You will be blessed by the message this father and son will share with us. Everyone is welcome. The ladies of Ravenna and Cedar Grove invite you to bring a covered dish and join us for a potluck meal after the service.

Williams Memorial Baptist Singing

Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Ravenna will be having a gospel singing featuring “The Halls” on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

First Baptist Church Homecoming

First Baptist Church, located at 351 Broadway in Irvine, will have Homecoming services on Sept. 29, 2019. Pastor Tony Horn invites all to attend. Special speaker will be Bill VanWinkle. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m., worship starts at 11 a.m., and a meal will follow.

Old Time Baptist Homecoming

Old Time Baptist Church, on Little Doe Creek Rd., will be having Homecoming services on Sunday, September 29. Singing begins at 10 a.m., and preaching begins at 11 a.m. There will be a potluck meal afterward. Someone will be grilling hamburgers, but bring a side dish or two if you’d like. All are welcome. Bring your instruments if you play, as the music and singing will continue all afternoon.

South Irvine Christian Revival

South Irvine Christian Church will be having revival Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 2 through 4, at 7 p.m. On Oct. 2, Bro. John McCord will be speaking and Steve Mays and Steve Isaacs will be featured singers; On Oct. 3 and 4, Brother Joe Hall will be the speaker. Sheila Neice will sing on Oct. 3, and Sheila Hayes will sing on Oct. 4. Sunday, Oct. 6 will be Homecoming, with a potluck dinner following. Johnetta Whaylen will sing at Homecoming.

Builders for Christ

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Ladies Night at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the Diggles Family will featured.

Providence Baptist Church Homecoming

Homecoming at the Providence Baptist Church at Winston September 29 at 11 a.m. Bro. Tommy Thomas from Rosehill, VA will be giving the sermon. The Hall Family from Berea will be singing. No Sunday School. Meal following the service. Everyone is welcome.