Rader Reunion

The Rader/Raider reunion will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Richmond, Kentucky, at Catalpa Park at the large pavilion. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks.

Marcum/Rogers Reunion

The descendants of the late Lonnie Nelson Marcum and Ella Kathryn Rogers Marcum invite all family, relatives, and friends to the 16th annual reunion on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Lion’s Club Park in Stanton, Ky. Please bring a covered dish, and plan on a fun-filled day. Bring musical instruments or your voice and join in good country and gospel music. Fellowship begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes on to 4 p.m. Dinner will be at 1 p.m.

Murphy Reunion

The descendants of Hubert and Myrtle Murphy will be meeting at Sandhill Christian Church’s Fellowship Hall for their annual Murphy Reunion on Sunday, October 13th at 1 p.m. Meat and paper products will be provided. Bring a dish or two and drinks and come join us for good food and fellowship.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Gentle exercise and movement builds strength and flexibility. Classes begin on September 30, 2019. Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, is the instructor. Classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County extension office, located on Golden Court, off Stacy Lane. Suggested admission donation is $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meeting date is Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

Estill County Historical Society Events

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Society will meet October 1st at 6 p.m. We are being hosted by Nelle Williams at her Estill Springs Shelter. Potluck will be served. Old Times Day will be planned. Bring a friend!

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Museum on Broadway will host Spooky Stories with Skip Johnson, October 4th during Moonlight Market. Stories begin around 6:30 p.m.

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Museum will have Old Times Day, October 12th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrations, music and a Soup Bean Supper will be some of the fun going on that day. Come for a visit or stay all day!

Family Night at Stafford Lodge

Stafford Lodge #562 at Fitchburg, KY., will be having family night on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. All are invited. Bring a covered dish and join us for an evening of good food and fellowship.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Kiwanis announces Annual Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna has released the date for its 17th annual Radio and TV auction. It will be held Saturday, October 5th 2018 at the Estill County Middle School. As we approach this year’s auction, the club wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to the people of Estill County for the manner in which you have so generously supported our auction. The funds from last year’s auction have allowed the club, in its current fiscal year, to invest almost $17,000 in a variety of programs that serve the people of Estill county. To continue this level of support we need your continued help, so please circle October 5th, 2017 on your calendar and look for more information about the auction in the coming weeks.

New Chorus Director

The Estill County Community Chorus has a new director. Come and meet Chris at our first practice on Thursday, September 26, at 7 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street. Everyone is welcome and there are no auditions. We come together to promote choral music and stimulate musical appreciation in and around our community. Dues will remain the same. For more information contact Robin 606 723 4678 or appcraft@windstream.net.

Rosses Creek Picnic

The Rosses Creek annual picnic will be held September 28, 2019 at the old school building. Everyone is invited to attend. Bring a covered dish or more, a soft drink and a lawn chair. We will have plenty of Gospel singing and plenty of fun. If you have any questions contact Bill at (606)723-2653.

Scout Sign-ups

Sign up night for both boys and girls, ages 11-18, for Scouting BSA will take place on October 3rd, at 6:30 p.m. at South Irvine Early Learning Center. If any boys or girls like camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, plan to be there and get signed up for the fun times ahead.

St. Elizabeth Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Church, located at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna, on Saturday, October 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of nice clothes, (including children’s clothes), sheets, jackets and coats, books and so much more.

Yard Sale to Benefit Lady Veterans

There will be a huge yard sale at Trapp School to benefit Lady Veterans Connect. The old Trapp school is located at 11400 Irvine Rd., Winchester, Ky., on Oct. 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many new and used linens, housewares, clothing, tools, Christmas items and much more! All proceeds support the Lady Veterans. For more information, call 606-723-4889.

4-H News

Greeting Card Workshop

Join Yvonne Harrison as she teaches how to create greeting cards. Participants will receive the supplies and make eight cards during this hands-on workshop. The class is on Thursday, Sept. 26th, at 6 p.m., and costs $10. Registration is open from Sept. 9th through Sept. 20th. The class must be prepaid. Must also be 10 years or older to participate. Call the Extension office at 606-723-4557. Class size is limited.

Goat Milk Soap Making Workshop

There will be a goat milk soap making workshop taught by Diane Johnson of Creek Bank Homestead, on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost is $20, which must be prepaid. Register by Oct. 1. Class size is limited, and only those ages 12 and up may participate. Call the extension office at 606-723-4557 for a list of supplies to bring to class.

Poultry Club

The 4-H Poultry Club will have its first meeting on Thursday, September 19th at 4 p.m. Please call 606-723-4557 for more information.

Cloverbud Club

The Cloverbud Club will meet on Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the extension office. The club is for ages 5 to 8. Pre-registration is required. Call 723-4557 to sign up by noon of Sept. 20th.