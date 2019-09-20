Bobby G. Thomas, 64, of Leavenworth, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Cushing Hospital. He was born May 28, 1955, in Paris, Ky.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice Thomas; his five children, James (Connie) Thomas of Fordsville, Ky., Linda Gail Thomas of Irvine, Ky., Bobby Dwayne (Jessica) Thomas of Lawrence, Kan., Marsha Renee Thomas of Irvine, Ky., and Robert A. Thomas of Leavenworth; his brother Robert T. Barnes; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sarah Barnes.

Bobby worked in the oil business for over 40 years. He was a member of the Eastern Kansas Oil and Gas Association, where he served as president for two years. Bobby was a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed farm life and working on the farm.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, September 11 at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. Burial was at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Daw Miller, Jr., age 72, of Stacy Lane Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born September 19, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of the late Daw Miller, Sr. and Kate Edmonson Miller. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a retired instructor with the Bluegrass Community and Technical College and was a member and Deacon of the Valley View Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mildred “Midge” Murphy Miller; two sons, David (Audrea) Miller of Estill Co. and Toby (Adriana) Miller of Madison Co.; four sisters, Helen Woolery of Estill Co., Loretta Crowe of Estill Co., Mary Logsdon of Estill Co. and Judy Lynch of Estill Co.; three grandchildren, Devin, Deron and Jacquelynn Miller.

He was preceded in death by seven sisters: Odie Bishop, Cleo Bishop, Joyce Riddell, Dolly Crowe, Bonnie Riddell, Ruth Norton and Curlean Riddell.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, September 18, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Todd Blevins and Bro. Ricky Powell.

Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 79 Honor Guard.

Dalton Tanner Adams, age 24, of Beechwood Drive in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born June 7, 1995 in Madison County and was the son of Gregory Todd “Greg” and Paula Renee Cox Adams. He was a former employee of Precision Tubing and a former member of the National Guard. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors, in addition to his father and mother, include his grandparents, Johnny & Pauline Cox of Estill Co. and Shirley & Doris Adams of Estill Co.; a brother, Micah Adams of Estill Co.; aunts & uncles, Kim & Jimmy Cox, Scotty & Missy Adams and Shannon & Kim Adams along with several cousins.

Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, September 19, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Clint Strickland.

Burial will be at the Grey Cemetery.

Shirley Margaret Stevens Crowe, age 68, of Reges Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born April 8, 1951 in Estill County to the late Hiram Osborne and Cynthia Sparks Osborne. She was a former purchasing agent for Marcum and Wallace Hospital and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She was also a member of the Dulcimer Club and the Estill County Historical Society. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband Bobby Wayne Crowe of Estill County; one daughter: Sheila (Anthony) Oakley of Winchester; one stepdaughter: Thoy Johnson of Estill County; and one stepson: David Crowe of Estill County. She also had one honorary grandchild, Ty Brinegar; and step grandchildren, Jason Crowe and Alexandrea Goosey.

She was preceded in death by four sisters: Virgie McIntosh, Ella Marie Osborne, Ruby Brinegar, and Mattie Brinegar; and two brothers, Herman D. Osborne and Bennie Ray Osborne.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 11, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial was in the Sparks Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jason Crowe, David Crowe, Anthony Oakley, Phillip Smith, Jeffery Brinegar and Roy Brinegar.

Lloyd Wiseman, age 69, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home. He was born August 24, 1950 in Estill County to Christine West Wiseman and the late Dewey Wiseman. He was a retired Pepsi distributor and attended the Hargett Church of God. He lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his mother, Christine West Wiseman of Estill Co.; two daughters: Amy (Bradley) Crowe and Susan Hix both Estill Co.; a son, Christopher D. (Shellie) Wiseman of Estill Co.; a brother, Eugene (Nettie) Wiseman of Madison Co.; five grandchildren, Derick (Jo) Norton, Morgan (Justin) Adekoya, Hannah Wiseman, Rocky Hix, and Canyon Hix and two great grandchildren, Hagen Norton and Levi Norton.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Louise Wiseman.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Garry Dwight Collett II, 46, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Mr. Collett was a native of Estill County, the son of Garry and Eddie Bea Watson Collett. He was a former employee of the Pepsi company.

Survivors other than his parents include a sister, Teresa Michelle Collett and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, September 13, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial will follow in the Congleton Cemetery.

Christine Wiseman, age 93, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Richmond, Ky. She was born July 24, 1926 in Estill County to the late John and Mandy Belle Moreland West. She was a retired seamstress for Carhartt and a member of the Hargett Church of God. She lived in Estill county most of her life.

She is survived by a son, Eugene Wiseman (Nettie Jane) of Richmond; a sister, Lorene Deaton of Frankfort, OH; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Wiseman, two daughters, Amanda and Louise Wiseman, a son Lloyd Wiseman, two sisters Mary Alice Wiseman and Liza Dee Imhoff and three brothers, James, William and Millard West.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, September 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Roy Jackson.

Burial was in the Dunaway Cemetery. Pallbearers were Brian Wiseman, Barry Wiseman, Brett Wiseman, Chris Wiseman, Derrick Norton and Brad Crowe.

Eva Pearl Mastin, 78 of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019.

She was born on August 17, 1941 in Ravenna, Kentucky to Alfred “Doc” and Bertha (Tipton) Dunaway. She married Lewis Mastin on August 17, 1958. He lovingly survives. She is also survived by son, Michael Mastin (Suzanne) and daughters, Donna Baker (Pat) and Kelly Mastin. She is survived by her grandchildren, Luke, Kyle and Kurt Mastin, Jess Perkins (Lance), Dan Baker, and Kris Mastin and brothers, Damon Dunaway and Nelson Dunaway (Judy). She was preceded in passing by her parents Alfred “Doc” and Bertha Dunaway; brothers, L.C., Ray, Paul, Glenn and Millard “Dood” and sisters, Kathrine Kincaid and Ted Gentry.

Eva was a 1959 graduate of Estill County High School in Kentucky.

She was employed by Arvin Meritor, retiring after many years of dedicated service.

Eva enjoyed working in her flower beds. She loved and cherished the time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren.

Rev. Tim Gephart conducted a celebration of Eva’s life on Monday, September 16 at 3 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home, 2898 North Morton Street, (U.S. 31 North) in Franklin. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery in Franklin, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Processing Center, ALZ Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 or via website: www.ALZFDN.org (Please request donation in honor of Eva Mastin, for the local Indiana Chapter)

Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net