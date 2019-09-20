“Who We Are And Why It Matters”

This is an event sponsored by the area New Testament Christian Church/Church of Christ at the Estill County Fair Barn on Sun., Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Bro. Matt Vaught from the Sandhill Christian Church. There will be special music each night. All are welcome!

Ravenna Church of God Singing

Ravenna Church of God will be having it’s 5th Sunday Singing with guests, the Fisher Family, from Winchester. The singing will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th. Everyone is invited. For further information, contact Willie Hargus Gordon at 723-2898.

Cedar Grove UMC Homecoming

Please join Cedar Grove’s current pastor, Joe White, and guest speaker and former pastor Tony White, as we celebrate Cedar Grove UMC Homecoming, September 29th at 11 a.m. Brother Tony is the current pastor at Ravenna Christian Church. You will be blessed by the message this father and son will share with us. Everyone is welcome. The ladies of Ravenna and Cedar Grove invite you to bring a covered dish and join us for a potluck meal after the service.

Williams Memorial Baptist Singing

Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Ravenna will be having a gospel singing featuring “The Halls” on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. All are welcome.

South Irvine Christian Revival

South Irvine Christian Church will be having revival Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 2 through 4, at 7 p.m. On Oct. 2, Bro. John McCord will be speaking and Steve Mays and Steve Isaacs will be featured singers; On Oct. 3 and 4, Brother Joe Hall will be the speaker. Sheila Neice will sing on Oct. 3, and Sheila Hayes will sing on Oct. 4. Sunday, Oct. 6 will be Homecoming, with a potluck dinner following. Johnetta Whaylen will sing at Homecoming.

Builders for Christ

On Monday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Ladies Night at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. A meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., the Diggles Family will featured.

Gospel Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church No. 1, Barnes Mt. will be having a singing Saturday Sept. 21 at 6pm. Guest Singers will be The Old Time Baptist Singers with refreshments following the service. Everyone is welcome.

Providence Baptist Church Homecoming

Homecoming at the Providence Baptist Church at Winston September 29 at 11 a.m. Bro. Tommy Thomas from Rosehill, VA will be giving the sermon. The Hall Family from Berea will be singing. No Sunday School. Meal following the service. Everyone is welcome.