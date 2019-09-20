Dixon Reunion

Clavon and Oma Dixon descendants will meet on September 21st at Roy Dixon Jr’s place for a reunion. The meal will begin at 12 p.m. Bring a covered dish and enjoy your time together. Hope to see you there.

Rader Reunion

The Rader/Raider reunion will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Richmond, Kentucky, at Catalpa Park at the large pavilion. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks.

Murphy Reunion

The descendants of Hubert and Myrtle Murphy will be meeting at Sandhill Christian Church’s Fellowship Hall for their annual Murphy Reunion on Sunday, October 13th at 1 p.m. Meat and paper products will be provided. Bring a dish or two and drinks and come join us for good food and fellowship.

Marcum/Rogers Reunion

The descendants of the late Lonnie Nelson Marcum and Ella Kathryn Rogers Marcum invite all family, relatives, and friends to the 16th annual reunion on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at the Lion’s Club Park in Stanton, Ky. Please bring a covered dish, and plan on a fun-filled day. Bring musical instruments or your voice and join in good country and gospel music. Fellowship begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes on to 4 p.m. Dinner will be at 1 p.m.

Are you ready to thrive with Diabetes?

The Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be hosting a Diabetes Self-Management Workshop on Saturday, September 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marcum & Wallace Hospital Mercy Room. This workshop is free to all participants and all who pre-register will get their name in a drawing for a $25 gift card. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Gift certificates and prizes will be given away throughout the day. All KEHP members will receive 175 GO 365 points for attending. Please contact the Estill County Health Department at 606-723-5181 to pre-register or for more information.

Birds and Birdhouse Workshop

“Why Birds and Birdhouses Matter” will be the topic of the Four Seasons Garden Club’s workshop on Thursday, September 19, at 3 p.m. A workshop will be held at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. Participants of all ages are welcome to attend and make a birdhouse box. Bluebird box kits ($10 each), Screech Owl box kits ($15 each), and Bat box kits ($15 each) will be available. Children should have an adult with them. Bring a cordless drill with a charged battery, a 1/8” or 3/32” drill bit, and a Phillips head driver bit. If participants don’t have one or never used one before, the workshop leader, Bill Gordon, will have a few drills to share and explain how to do everything. New members are always welcome to join the club which meets on the third Thursday of each month. Contact Francine Bonny, club president, at 606 723-5694 for more information and to reserve a box. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Gentle exercise and movement builds strength and flexibility. Classes begin on September 30, 2019. Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, is the instructor. Classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Estill County extension office, located on Golden Court, off Stacy Lane. Suggested admission donation is $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

DAR Chapter Meeting

Elisha Witt Chapter, KSDAR will meet Saturday, September 21st at 11:30 a.m. in the Ravenna Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Prospective members are welcome. For more information, please call Janice Bush, 606-723-3662 or Susan Hawkins at 606-723-5755.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meeting date is Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Green New Deal Discussion

The community is invited to attend a discussion of “Myths of the Green New Deal.” This event will be held at St. Elizabeth Church, Ravenna KY on Monday, Sept. 23, immediately after 7 p.m. in the parish hall behind the church. This is a non partisan and controversial issue at this time, and we look forward to everyone’s input.

Kiwanis announces Annual Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna has released the date for its 17th annual Radio and TV auction. It will be held Saturday, October 5th 2018 at the Estill County Middle School. As we approach this year’s auction, the club wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to the people of Estill County for the manner in which you have so generously supported our auction. The funds from last year’s auction have allowed the club, in its current fiscal year, to invest almost $17,000 in a variety of programs that serve the people of Estill county. To continue this level of support we need your continued help, so please circle October 5th, 2017 on your calendar and look for more information about the auction in the coming weeks.

Lions Club sponsors trip to Amish Country

Support the Estill County Lions Club by traveling with us for a day of fun as we return to Amish country in Montgomery, Indiana, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The trip includes 6 a.m. departure from Rice Station Christian Church, transportation aboard a Wombles Motor Coach, local step-on guide upon arrival, bus tour of local Montgomery, Indiana landmarks, delicious lunch in a real Amish home, shopping at local Amish shops, and return to Rice Station at approximately 7 p.m. The cost is $80 per person. Final payment is due by September 12. For more information and reservations call Terry Williams at 606-723-5447 or any Estill County Lion.

New Chorus Director

The Estill County Community Chorus has a new director. Come and meet Chris at our first practice on Thursday, September 26, at 7 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street. Everyone is welcome and there are no auditions. We come together to promote choral music and stimulate musical appreciation in and around our community. Dues will remain the same. For more information contact Robin 606 723 4678 or appcraft@windstream.net.

Republican Planning Meeting

The Estill County Republican Party Fall Planning meeting will be held Saturday, September 21, at 9 a.m. at Hardee’s Restaurant. All are welcome.

Rosses Creek Picnic

The Rosses Creek annual picnic will be held September 28, 2019 at the old school building. Everyone is invited to attend. Bring a covered dish or more, a soft drink and a lawn chair. We will have plenty of Gospel singing and plenty of fun. If you have any questions contact Bill at (606)723-2653.

Ruritan Club Fish Fry

Deep fried fish, hush-puppies, coleslaw, chicken strips, potato wedges and more will be on the menu Saturday, September 21 at the Ruritan Club of Cartersville monthly ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT fish fry. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Ruritan Club’s covered shelter off Harmons Lick Road. Gather with friends and family for an evening of great food and fellowship. Plates of endless goodness await your appetite. Cost: $9 per adult, $5 per child. First dessert complimentary, additional desserts $0.50 each. Carry-out is available.

Yard Sale to Benefit Lady Veterans

There will be a huge yard sale at Trapp School to benefit Lady Veterans Connect. The old Trapp school is located at 11400 Irvine Rd., Winchester, Ky., on Oct. 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many new and used linens, housewares, clothing, tools, Christmas items and much more! All proceeds support the Lady Veterans. For more information, call 606-723-4889.

4-H News

Greeting Card Workshop

Join Yvonne Harrison as she teaches how to create greeting cards. Participants will receive the supplies and make eight cards during this hands-on workshop. The class is on Thursday, Sept. 26th, at 6 p.m., and costs $10. Registration is open from Sept. 9th through Sept. 20th. The class must be prepaid. Must also be 10 years or older to participate. Call the Extension office at 606-723-4557. Class size is limited.

Goat Milk Soap Making Workshop

There will be a goat milk soap making workshop taught by Diane Johnson of Creek Bank Homestead, on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost is $20, which must be prepaid. Register by Oct. 1. Class size is limited, and only those ages 12 and up may participate. Call the extension office at 606-723-4557 for a list of supplies to bring to class.

Poultry Club

The 4-H Poultry Club will have its first meeting on Thursday, September 19th at 4 p.m. Please call 606-723-4557 for more information.

Cloverbud Club

The Cloverbud Club will meet on Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. at the extension office. The club is for ages 5 to 8. Pre-registration is required. Call 723-4557 to sign up by noon of Sept. 20th.