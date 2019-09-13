Photos by Lisa Bicknell

In top photo, members of the Estill County Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon for WSKV’s Pickup Country and Alight Marketing Agency, owned by Jessica Stevens and Sean Howard, above.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

The Estill County Chamber of Commerce gathered for a ribbon cutting on Main Street last week.

Two new businesses are housed in the building previously known as the home of the “Lunch Box” and “The Mikes Travel.”

WSKV’s Pickup Country recently moved their local branch of radio studio from Broadway to Main Street. Alight Marketing Agency, owned by radio personality Jessica Stevens and her partner Sean Howard, are sharing the space, which is open for business as well.

Stevens said the agency was literally started on her couch.

“We’ve upgraded, and I’m delighted to be on Main Street,” she said. Stevens does websites, graphic design, logo design, social media, workshops and training.

Howard’s duties are as a graphic designer and an independent contractor.

Several local personalities spoke at the ribbon cutting, including Kickin’ it on the Creek festival organizer Byron Roberts, who praised the radio station for highlighting local musicians.

“A lot of good things are happening,” he said, “but we’ve always had good music in these hills.”