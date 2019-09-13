Barbara Jean Wise, age 78, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born May 14, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Charlie Elmer and Elsie Patrick Profitt. She was a homemaker and member of the Gum Springs Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Reece Wise; her daughter, Rita Wise Land of Madison Co.; her son, Jesse Alan Wise of Estill Co.; five sisters, Lucille Estes of Florida, Angela Rogers of Madison Co., Kathy Profitt-Cooper of Estill Co., Sharon Frazier of Madison Co. and Margie Fielder of Madison Co.; three brothers, Chester Profitt of Estill Co., Glen Profitt of Estill Co. and Sanford Profitt of Florida along with two grandchildren: Savannah Land and Michaela Land.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Lois Wise; a sister, Lorene Cornett and a brother, Michael Profitt.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bobby Puckett. Burial was at the Marble Yard Cemetery.

Judy Ann Causey, age 74, of McKee Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born December 1, 1944 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Josephine Moores Spicer. She was a retired Square D employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the New Beginning Fellowship Church and the Estill County Historical Society.

She is survived by her companion of 46 years Earnest Causey; one daughter, Shonna (Geoffrey) Canter of Madison Co.; one son, Joseph R. (Michelle) Johnson of Scott Co.; two sisters, Phyllis Rucker and Sherry (Joe) Yeager both of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Drew Johnson, Faith Johnson, Dylan Canter and Cody Canter.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carrie Fraley and one sister, Jewel Dean Edwards.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Congleton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jerry Kelley, Ricky Black, Gary Powell, Alan Edwards, Taylor Sewell and Kenneth Perry. Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren.

Edgar Bryan “E.B.” Samples, Jr., 69, of Pryse Road. Irvine. Ky, passed away Monday, Sept.2, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital after a battle with cancer. He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on November 14, 1949. He was the son of the late Edgar “Bryan” Samples. Sr. and Eva Calmes Samples. He lived in Estill County all his life. E.B. was a retired Estill County teacher (33 years in the classroom and 13 years substitute teaching). He was an avid reader, amazing storyteller, and loved history. E.B. cared so much about his students and friends, but most of all his family. He was a beloved husband, father, and poppa.

E.B. is survived by his wife of 44 years Shiela Brandenburg Samples, daughter Sheena Samples Meade (David), grandchildren Asher, Ilana, and Sophia Meade, mother-in-law Eugetta Brandenburg, brother in law Tim Brandenburg (Karen), nieces Charlotte Denise B. Sparks (Sammy) Cindy B. Arvin (Lance), and four great nieces, two aunts: Betty Dixon and Peggy Grossweiler, and many cousins. He was a faithful member of the Ravenna Christian Church and loved all its members.

Funeral services were conducted by pastors Tony White and Bob Casey on Thursday at the Ravenna Christian Church. Lewis and Abner Home for Funerals was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Tim Brandenburg, David Meade, Michael Brandenburg, L.W. Beckley, Sammy Sparks, Lance Arvin, Chandler Taylor, and Wallace Taylor. Honorary pallbearers were Asher, Ilana, and Sophia Meade, Jeff Horn, members, elders, and deacons of the Ravenna Christian Church.

Burial was in the Wills/Brandenburg Cemetery at 9645 Winchester Road, Irvine, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the Hope Lodge in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tonia Ann Henry, age 44, of Chestnut Stand in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born September 27, 1974 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Russell and Pam Rawlins Isaacs. She was a Carhartt, Inc. employee and attended the Restoration Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her husband, Kevin Henry; one son, Keaton Henry of Estill Co.; one sister, Kristy Carroll of Fayette Co., nephews Bryan, Ben, Brock and Bryce Carroll and an extra special nephew, Jace Carroll; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 4 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Shawn Riley. Burial will be at the Henry Cemetery.