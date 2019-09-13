Gospel Meeting

Crystal Church of Christ in Ravenna will have gospel meetings from Sept. 8 – 13. with Bro. Jay Dixon as the speaker. Sun. Bible study 10 a.m., Worship Service 11 a.m., Sun. evening service 6 p.m., Mon-Fri evening 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

“Who We Are And Why It Matters”

This is an event sponsored by the area New Testament Christian Church/Church of Christ at the Estill County Fair Barn on Sun., Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Bro. Matt Vaught from the Sandhill Christian Church. There will be special music each night. All are welcome!

South Irvine Church of Christ

Revival

Bethel Christian Church, located at 3730 New Fox Road, will be in Revival Sept 11th through the 13th at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest speakers will be: Wednesday Night, Bro. Ronald Lutes ; Thursday Night; Bro. Chip Denief; Friday Night, Bro. Harvie Spry. There will be special music each night. Bro Bill Curtis and congregation invite you to worship with us. Homecoming will be Sunday, Sept 15th. Potluck meal will follow the morning service.

Singing

The House of Prayer on Dark Hollow Road will be having a singing on Sept. 14th at 6 p.m. Kevin Ray Spicer and the Praise Singers will provide the special music. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome.

Ravenna Church of God Homecoming

Ravenna Church of God Homecoming Service will be Sunday, September 15th at 10:45 a.m. The guest Speaker will be Bishop and District Overseer James Harold Layne and his wife Jackie. You will not want to miss this anointed preacher that will have a message from God for us. We will have a potluck meal after the service. There will be no Sunday School or evening service on this day. Pastor Willie Hargus Gordon and the congregation invite everyone to attend. If you need further information, contact Bro Gordon., 723-2898.

Ravenna Church of God Singing

Ravenna Church of God will be having it’s 5th Sunday Singing with guests, the Fisher Family, from Winchester. The singing will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th. Everyone is invited. For further information, contact Willie Hargus Gordon at 723-2898.

Easter Valley Homecoming

Easter Valley Baptist Church will be having Homecoming on Sunday, September 15, beginning at 10:45 a.m. We will have special guest singers Sheila and Kaylee Collins, as well as Glory Road. Dinner will be held in the fellowship hall following church services. Everyone is welcome to join us in fellowship.