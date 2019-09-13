Mullins Reunion

The Mullins reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Stanton City Park behind the high school. Please plan to attend and bring a covered dish. For more information, call 606-723-8733.

Dixon Reunion

Clavon and Oma Dixon descendants will meet on September 21st at Roy Dixon Jr’s place for a reunion. The meal will begin at 12 p.m. Bring a covered dish and enjoy your time together. Hope to see you there.

Rader Reunion

The Rader/Raider reunion will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Richmond, Kentucky, at Catalpa Park at the large pavilion. Please bring a covered dish and soft drinks.

Murphy Reunion

The descendants of Hubert and Myrtle Murphy will be meeting at Sandhill Christian Church’s Fellowship Hall for their annual Murphy Reunion on Sunday, October 13th at 1 p.m. Meat and paper products will be provided. Bring a dish or two and drinks and come join us for good food and fellowship.

Are you ready to thrive with Diabetes?

The Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be hosting a Diabetes Self-Management Workshop on Saturday, September 21st from 9:00 am to 5:00 PM at Marcum & Wallace Hospital Mercy Room. This workshop is free to all participants and all who pre-register will get their name in a drawing for a $25 gift card. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Gift certificates and prizes will be given away throughout the day. All KEHP members will receive 175 GO 365 points for attending. Please contact the Estill County Health Department at 606-723-5181 to pre-register or for more information.

Birds and Birdhouse Workshop

“Why Birds and Birdhouses Matter” will be the topic of the Four Seasons Garden Club’s workshop on Thursday, September 19, at 3 p.m. A workshop will be held at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. Participants of all ages are welcome to attend and make a birdhouse box. Bluebird box kits ($10 each), Screech Owl box kits ($15 each), and Bat box kits ($15 each) will be available. Children should have an adult with them. Bring a cordless drill with a charged battery, a 1/8” or 3/32” drill bit, and a Phillips head driver bit. If participants don’t have one or never used one before, the workshop leader, Bill Gordon, will have a few drills to share and explain how to do everything. New members are always welcome to join the club which meets on the third Thursday of each month. Contact Francine Bonny, club president, at 606 723-5694 for more information and to reserve a box. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church fellowship hall located at 270 Main Street in Irvine. A limited edition t-shirt is available for all donors.

DAR Chapter Meeting

Elisha Witt Chapter, KSDAR will meet Saturday, September 21st at 11:30 a.m. in the Ravenna Christian Church Fellowship Hall. Prospective members are welcome. For more information, please call Janice Bush, 606-723-3662 or Susan Hawkins at 606-723-5755.

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

ESE SBDM

The Estill Springs Elementary Site-based Council will meet on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at the ESE library.

Estill Arts Council Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th. We will be planning for our Fall and Yuletide Events. All current and prospective members are invited to attend. For more information contact Amy Hughes at anoland44@hotmail.com.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, September 14, 2019; Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, September 12 at Steam Engine Pizza. Estine Tipton, Mayor of Ravenna, will give an update about the Railroad Festival. Recent donations given by Kiwanis have been to the Estill County Marching Engineers, Estill County Ministerial Association, Scholarship to Kiely Flynn, and two mowings of the Old Irvine Cemetery on River Drive beside Citizens Guaranty Bank. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Jeff Hix is the current club president. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

Kiwanis announces Annual Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna has released the date for its 17th annual Radio and TV auction. It will be held Saturday, October 5th 2018 at the Estill County Middle School. As we approach this year’s auction, the club wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to the people of Estill County for the manner in which you have so generously supported our auction. The funds from last year’s auction have allowed the club, in its current fiscal year, to invest almost $17,000 in a variety of programs that serve the people of Estill county. To continue this level of support we need your continued help, so please circle October 5th, 2017 on your calendar and look for more information about the auction in the coming weeks.

Lions Club sponsors trip to Amish Country

Support the Estill County Lions Club by traveling with us for a day of fun as we return to Amish country in Montgomery, Indiana, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The trip includes 6 a.m. departure from Rice Station Christian Church, transportation aboard a Wombles Motor Coach, local step-on guide upon arrival, bus tour of local Montgomery, Indiana landmarks, delicious lunch in a real Amish home, shopping at local Amish shops, and return to Rice Station at approximately 7 p.m. The cost is $80 per person. Final payment is due by September 12. For more information and reservations call Terry Williams at 606-723-5447 or any Estill County Lion.

O.D. Henderson Masonic Lodge Annual Pancake breakfast

Sat. Sept 14, 2019 from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Ravenna Christian Church at the corner of 7th and Elm Streets in Ravenna. Pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs will be served with your choice of coffee, milk, juice, or water. The charge will be $6 per person. Proceeds will go to benefit various programs for the youth of Estill County.

The Buzz about Honey

Honey is one of our most ancient food sources, but what do you really know about it? The Buzz about Honey is designed to inform you about Kentucky honey production, its benefits, and ways to use honey in cooking. Additional activities might include a honey tasting, a honey recipe tasting, or a plant and seed swap for plants that attract pollinators. Everyone is welcomed to join this lesson presented by Kay Denniston, Bourbon County Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, on September 16, 2019 at 12 noon at the Estill County Cooperative Extension Service. The program is free and open to the public. Please register by calling 606-723-4557 so we will have plenty of handouts available.

Yard Sale to Benefit Lady Veterans

There will be a huge yard sale at Trapp School to benefit Lady Veterans Connect. The old Trapp school is located at 11400 Irvine Rd., Winchester, Ky., on Oct. 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many new and used linens, housewares, clothing, tools, Christmas items and much more! All proceeds support the Lady Veterans. For more information, call 606-723-4889.