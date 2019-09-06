Leo Horn, 77, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019, at the V A Medical Center in Lexington.

He was born April 28, 1942, in West Irvine, KY to Daniel and Mae Stone Horn, both of whom preceded him in death. Leo was a retired employee of National Metal Processing and was a US Army veteran. He attended the Richmond House of Prayer and was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed reading.

Survivors include his wife Grace L. King Horn of Richmond; one daughter, Teresa Dawes and husband Teddy, of Irvine; one son, Ron Horn and wife Angela, of Richmond; one sister, Reva Madden of Mt. Vernon, KY; grandchildren, John and Jodi Dawes, Melanie, Ryan, and Dylan Horn; and his best friend, Hank Dunn of Mt. Sterling, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Colby Horn; one sister, Hazel Short; and two brothers, Corbin and Gilford Horn.

Funeral services for Leo were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Owen Moody officiating. Burial followed at Madison County Memorial Gardens.

His grandsons, nephews, and Dale King, Bo King, Johnny King, David Howard, John Dawes, Ryan Horn and Dylan Horn served as pallbearers.

Richard “Boola” Lynch, widower of Ruby Barnes Lynch, passed away Tuesday. Mr. Lynch was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Owen and Katherine Stoffer Lynch. He was a retired employee of Rockwell International. He was a mason, being a member of Stafford Lodge #562. He was a big sports fan, especially University of Kentucky sports. He was a former sports writer for the Estill Tribune, and prepared the sports questions for the Estill County High halftime show. He enjoyed the Halloween Holiday, and giving candy out at his door. Boola was also preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Eugene Johnson; and a great grandchild Lucas Embry; and a brother Lawrence Joseph Lynch.

Survivors include his children, Stanley Kevin (April) Merell, Richard Lincoln (Lori) Lynch, Teresa (Randy) Johnson, Vicki (Breck) Powell, Robyn (Victor) Morefield, Angela Merell and Christi Lynch; his brother, Randolph Meredith Lynch; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren and special friends Carroll Hughes, Frank Yeager, and Bear Bryant.

Services were held Friday, August 30 at St. Elizabeth. Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Edna Johnson Rucker, age 90, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home after a long illness. She was born February 6, 1929 in Owsley County and was the daughter of the late George and Nellie Anderson Johnson. She was a retired farmer and a faithful member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church at Red Lick. She lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Nolan Rucker.

She is survived by two sons, Roscoe (Mary) Rucker andGlenn (Margie) Rucker both of Estill Co.; one daughter, Katherine Rucker (Donald) Dixon of Estill Co.; one brother, Hubert Johnson of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Allison Rucker, Rose Rucker, Stacey Rucker and Justin Dixon; two special grandchildren, Shane Galloway and John Galloway along with five great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and eight step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by four sisters; Veneda Plowman, Edith Abney, Laura Jones, Clara Crowe, three brothers; Clarence, Virgil and Farris Johnson, one half-brother, Pierce Johnson and two half-sisters; Vicie and Elvira Turner.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jason Brooks. Burial was at the Miller Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Justin Dixon, Shane Galloway, John Galloway, Jimmy Galloway, Nick Galloway and Sam Johnson

Tonia Ann Henry, age 44, of Chestnut Stand in Irvine, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born September 27, 1974 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Russell and Pam Rawlins Isaacs. She was a Carhartt, Inc. employee and attended the Restoration Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her husband, Kevin Henry; one son, Keaton Henry of Estill Co.; one sister, Kristy Carroll of Fayette Co., nephews Bryan, Ben, Brock and Bryce Carroll and an extra special nephew, Jace Carroll; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 4 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Shawn Riley. Burial will be at the Henry Cemetery.