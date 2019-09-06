Are you ready to thrive with Diabetes?

The Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be hosting a Diabetes Self-Management Workshop on Saturday, September 21st from 9:00 am to 5:00 PM at Marcum & Wallace Hospital Mercy Room. This workshop is free to all participants and all who pre-register will get their name in a drawing for a $25 gift card. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Gift certificates and prizes will be given away throughout the day. All KEHP members will receive 175 GO 365 points for attending. Please contact the Estill County Health Department at 606-723-5181 to pre-register or for more information.

Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna on Saturday, September 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of good clothes, sheets, fabric, lovely glassware, pots and pans, dishes, books and so much more.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Eastern Kentucky University Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information, contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office. Phone: (859) 626-8944; E-mail: Wbgoutreach@iem.com; website: www.peoacwa.army.mil; Facebook: www.facebook.com/peoacwa; Twitter: www.twitter.com/acwanews

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

ESE SBDM

The Estill Springs Elementary Site-based Council will meet on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at the ESE library.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, September 14, 2019; Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Upcoming Historical Society Events

Join us at the Estill County Historical & Genealogical Museum on Friday, September 6th from 6 to 10 p.m., during the Moonlight Market event. The 117th Engineers (Living History) attached to the 42nd division, also known as the Rainbow division, will have artifacts on display and discuss the jobs these men did and the conditions under which they operated.

Mullins Reunion

The Mullins reunion will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Stanton City Park behind the high school. Please plan to attend and bring a covered dish. For more information, call 606-723-8733.