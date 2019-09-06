Thomas Baptist Homecoming

Thomas Baptist Church Homecoming will be Sunday, September 8th. Bro. Sam McKinney will be the speaker. Everyone is invited to attend, and a meal will be served following the morning service. Special music will be provided by Glory Road in the afternoon service.

Mt. Carmel Homecoming and Revival

Mt. Carmel Christian Church will be having their annual homecoming service and fall revival beginning on Sun. Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. Bro. Kenny Dotson will minister and a meal follows service.

The schedule for the Fall Revival is as follows: Sun., Sept. 8, 6 p.m. — Bro. Kenny Dotson; Mon., Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. — Bro. Joe Kelly; Tues., Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. — Bro. Joe Hall; and Wed., Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. — Bro. John McCord. There will be special music each night. All are welcome!

Gospel Meeting

Crystal Church of Christ in Ravenna will have gospel meetings from Sept. 8 – 13. with Bro. Jay Dixon as the speaker. Sun. Bible study 10 a.m., Worship Service 11 a.m., Sun. evening service 6 p.m., Mon-Fri evening 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

“Who We Are And Why It Matters”

This is an event sponsored by the area New Testament Christian Church/Church of Christ at the Estill County Fair Barn on Sun., Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Bro. Matt Vaught from the Sandhill Christian Church. There will be special music each night. All are welcome!

South Irvine Church of Christ

Gospel Meeting

The South Irvine Church of Christ will be having a Gospel Meeting, September 8-11. The times will be Sunday, 10 to 12, and 6 p.m. and Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. The guest preacher will be Randy Imel who is the long-time preacher for the Menifee County Church of Christ. Everyone is invited to attend for this time of spiritual revival. For more information please call (606) 975-0550.

Singing

The Pine Hill Baptist Church will be having their monthly singing Saturday night, Sept. 7th at 6 p.m. Special singers will be Voices of Praise. There will be refreshments following the singing. Everyone is welcome.

Pine Hill Baptist Homecoming

Pine Hill Baptist Church Annual Homecoming will be Sunday, Sept. 8th. Worship service at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow the preaching and there will be singing in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome.

Revival

Bethel Christian Church, located at 3730 New Fox Road, will be in Revival Sept 11th through the 13th at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest speakers will be: Wednesday Night, Bro. Ronald Lutes ; Thursday Night; Bro. Chip Denief; Friday Night, Bro. Harvie Spry. There will be special music each night. Bro Bill Curtis and congregation invite you to worship with us. Homecoming will be Sunday, Sept 15th. Potluck meal will follow the morning service.

Singing

The House of Prayer on Dark Hollow Road will be having a singing on Sept. 14th at 6 p.m. Kevin Ray Spicer and the Praise Singers will provide the special music. Refreshments will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome.

