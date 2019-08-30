Gregory Scott Rogers, age 58, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born March 26, 1961 in Estill County to John “Sonny” Rogers and Wanda Sparks Rogers. He attended Church of God and lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his parents, John and Wanda Sparks Rogers of Estill County, one daughter, Paige Fugate of Perry County; two sons, Jon Rogers (Ciaria Hall) Estill County; Jake Rogers (Anna) of Powell County; one sister: Sandy Rogers (Maggie) of Virginia; one brother, Doug Rogers (Verna) of Powell County; five grandchildren, Nicholas Fugate, Shyanna Rogers, Gabriel Rogers, Evelyn Rogers, and Emilia Rogers, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kenny Wasson. Burial followed in the Mountain Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randall Sparks, Darrell Spencer, Eddie Chaney, Mike Raider, Aaron Boyd and Travis Howard.

Jerry “Stack” Tipton, age 73, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born April 30, 1946 in Estill County to the late Jake Tipton, Jr. and Rosenell Noland Tipton Eversole. He was a construction worker for the Allen Company and attended the Green Pastures Worship Center. He was a lifetime member of the Peacemaker Motorcycle Club. He lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Gail Abshear Tipton. He is survived by his companion, Linda Isaacs; three daughters, Debra Dunnaway of Powell Co.; Etta L. Tipton of Estill Co. and Jasmine Tipton of Estill Co.; one son, Jerry Sparks of Florida; three sisters, Rose Marie Eversole of Fayette Co.; Ruby Lamb of Fayette Co., and Sandra Morris of Mississippi; two brothers, Bruce Tipton of Estill Co. and Eddie Eversole of Fayette Co.; 10 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Brian Tipton; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, August 22, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ed Clark. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Parks, Jeff Hall, Benny Crawford, Joe Brock, Steve Miller, Harry White, and Tim Casey.

Honorary Pallbearers were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Virginia Sons Miller Powell, 90, widow of Charles Miller and Leslie Powell, passed away Sunday at her home. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Albert and Bettie Powell Sons. She was a former employee of Bundy Tubing, and a homemaker. She was a member of the White Oak Church of God. She was preceded in death by her sisters Thelma Walling, and Zona Peiffer.

Survivors include her children Bettie Miller and David (Janet) Powell; her grandchildren Tonya (Ronnie) Gambrel, Tommy Farthing, LeAndrea (Lee) Dixon, Kayla (Kyle) Brewer, Olivia Powell, Marlee Jo Powell; four great grandchildren Shelby LeeAnn Farmer, Landon Hix, Tressie Rachelle Gambrel, and Cadence Gambrel; great-great grandson Kendall Raider Baber.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Bill Wesley officiating. Burial will follow in the Dunaway Cemetery.

Judy Ann Causey, age 74, of McKee Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born December 1, 1944 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Josephine Moores Spicer. She was a retired Square D employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the New Beginning Fellowship Church and the Estill County Historical Society.

She is survived by her companion of 46 years Earnest Causey; one daughter, Shonna (Geoffrey) Canter of Madison Co.; one son, Joseph R. (Michelle) Johnson of Scott Co.; two sisters, Phyllis Rucker and Sherry Yeager both of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Drew Johnson, Faith Johnson, Dylan Canter and Cody Canter.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carrie Fraley and one sister, Jewel Dean Edwards.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 29, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Congleton Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Venessa Gail Hale Reese, 43, wife of Pat Reese, passed away at her home Sunday. She was a native of Estill County a daughter of Donna Frazier Parsons and the late Garry Hale. Venessa enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting, and knitting. She attended the White Oak Church of God. She was preceded in death by her step brother Timothy Mitchell.

Survivors other than her husband Pat, include her mothers Donna Parsons, Freda Watson, and Connie ( Bruce) Ducker; her brother Shaun (Kim) Hale; her step brother Jerry Parsons Jr; her sister Veronica (Nathan) Burns; her nieces and nephews Kayla Burns, Nick Burns, Erika Burns, Mia Hale, Ashton Hale, Ava Hale, Harper Hale, Miles Hale, Zack Regan, Hannah Regan, Rachel Plowman, Kylie Jenkins, Trenton Jenkins, Trevor Jenkins, Jerran Webser, Jaldyn Webster, Jerah Parsons, and Reese Johnson; great nieces and nephews Blakely Wiseman, Macey Plowman, and Mallory Plowman.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Pastor Raymond Tipton officiating. Burial will follow in the West Irvine Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 6:00 p.m. Thursday.