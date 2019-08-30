American Legion Closed

Department Commander Jerry W. McKinney has recommended and authorized the closing of American Legion Post 79 temporarily due to an Internal Affairs investigation as well as Kentucky State Police investigation. Threats have been made toward local and state American Legion officials, and the safety of its members is top priority at this time. The Post will re-open once investigations are completed. (From Post 79 Commander James S. Noe.)

Basement Sale

There will be a basement sale at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 322 Fifth Street in Ravenna on Saturday, September 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be lots of good clothes, sheets, fabric, lovely glassware, pots and pans, dishes, books and so much more.

Basic Home Improvement

Do you feel panic, insecurity and basically overwhelmed when things break in your home? Finding someone to make repairs is an almost impossible task, without mentioning the expense. This is the perfect course for homeowners trying to save money, time and stress while dealing with home repairs. This class will address common problems with easy DIY solutions. Everyone is welcome to join this lesson presented by Whitney Hilterbran, Scott County Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12 noon at the Estill County Cooperative Extension Service. The program is free and open to the public. Please register by calling 606-723-4557, so we will have plenty of handouts available.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Eastern Kentucky University Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For more information, contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office. Phone: (859) 626-8944; E-mail: Wbgoutreach@iem.com; website: www.peoacwa.army.mil; Facebook: www.facebook.com/peoacwa; Twitter: www.twitter.com/acwanews

EC Democrat Woman’s Club

We meet the second Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Future meeting dates are Sept. 10, and Oct. 8. Come join us; together we can make a difference.

ESE SBDM

The Estill Springs Elementary Site-based Council will meet on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. at the ESE library.

GED Classes

Do you know someone who needs the GED? Classes are offered at the Estill County Adult Education /Skills U Center at 200 Wallace Circle on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The next official GED test dates are Saturday, September 14, 2019; Saturday, October 19, 2019; Saturday, November 16, 2019, and Saturday, December 14, 2019. Call 606-723-7323 for more information.

Kiwanis Meeting

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, August 29, 5:30 p.m. at the Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given and the Board of Directors will meet and make plans for future activities. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 96 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member. Jeff Hix, is the club president.

Lions Club sponsors trip to Amish Country

Support the Estill County Lions Club by traveling with us for a day of fun as we return to Amish country in Montgomery, Indiana, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The trip includes 6 a.m. departure from Rice Station Christian Church, transportation aboard a Wombles Motor Coach, local step-on guide upon arrival, a bus tour of local Montgomery, Indiana landmarks, delicious lunch in a real Amish home, shopping at local Amish shops, and return to Rice Station at approximately 7 p.m. The cost is $80 per person. Final payment is due by September 12. For more information and reservations call Terry Williams at 606-723-5447 or any Estill County Lion.

Upcoming Historical Society Events

The Estill County Historical & Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m., on September 3, 2019 at the Museum on 133 Broadway, Irvine. We will be planning for Railroad Festival and Old Time Day. Potluck will be served. Please bring a dish and a friend!

Join us at the Estill County Historical & Genealogical Museum on Friday, September 6th from 6 to 10 p.m., during the Moonlight Market event. The 117th Engineers (Living History) attached to the 42nd division, also known as the Rainbow division, will have artifacts on display and discuss the jobs these men did and the conditions under which they operated.

Thomas School Reunion

The Thomas School Reunion will be held at Michael’s Restaurant in Ravenna at 1 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday August 31, 2019. If you attended our school or lived in the Thomas area during those years, please come and share your pictures and memories.

Mansfield Reunion

The annual Mansfield reunion will be held on Saturday, August 31 at the Sandhill Christian Church fellowship hall. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and join us.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting ais 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Conservation District Meeting

The Estill Conservation District holds its regularly scheduled monthly board meetings at 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at the Conservation District Office. All meetings are open to the public.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Not Your Mama’s Homemaker Group

Not your Mama’s Homemaker Club will meet the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., and it is open to anyone. Last meeting, the club made candy bouquets. Call 606-723-4557 for more details.

Walk Slim

Walk Slim is every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:30 to 5:30. p.m. The meeting room will also be available in the mornings from 9 to 10, with the exception of Thursday, for anyone who would like to come in the mornings instead.